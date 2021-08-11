 Skip to main content
Casper team ropers Kellan and Carson Johnson win Larimer County rodeo
PRO RODEO

Casper team ropers Kellan and Carson Johnson win Larimer County rodeo

Casper team roping brothers Kellan and Carson Johnson continued their push to make the National Finals Rodeo by winning the Larimer County Fair & Rodeo on Tuesday in Loveland, Colorado. The pair won the one-header with a 4.8-second run to pocket almost $2,400 apiece.

Entering the week, Kellan was 16th in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings in heading with earnings of nearly $42,000 on the season while Carson was 15th in heeling with the same amount. The top 15 competitors in each event qualify for the season-ending NFR on Dec. 2-11 in Las Vegas.

Hillsdale saddle bronc rider Brody Cress remained No. 3 in the standings with more than $111,000 on the year after winning more than $6,000 last week. Also, Kaycee bareback rider Cole Reiner is ninth in the standings with nearly $65,000 and Gillette barrel racer Amanda Welsh is ninth with more than $51,000.

Brody Cress headshot 2021

Cress

Inside

PRCA world standings. Page B4

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

