Casper's Johnson brothers move into top 15 of PRCA team roping standings

The month of July was a profitable one for Casper team roping brothers Kellan and Carson Johnson.

The duo won more than $23,000 apiece during the month and enter the weekend No. 15 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings; Kellan in heading and Carson in heeling. Another strong month could propel the brothers to their first National Finals Rodeo in December. The top 15 cowboys and cowgirls in each event qualify for the season-ending NFR in Las Vegas.

The biggest win for the team ropers came at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on July 17 when they won the finals with a 5.0-second run to win $12,500 each.

For the year, Kellan and Carson have each won more than $38,000. The two won a national championship at the week-long College National Finals Rodeo at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper in June.

Five other cowboys and one cowgirl with Wyoming ties are also in position to make the NFR. In saddle bronc riding, Hillsdale’s Brody Cress is No. 3 in the standings, Zeke Thurston (Sheridan College) is No. 12 and Shorty Garrett (Casper College) is No. 13. Kaycee’s Cole Reiner is No. 9 in bareback, Gillette’s Amanda Welsh is No. 8 in barrel racing and heeler Trey Yates (Casper College) is No. 9.

