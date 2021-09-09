Central Rocky Mountain Region 2021-22 rodeo season starts this weekend

The 2021-22 Central Rocky Mountain Region rodeo season gets going this weekend with the Shawn Dubie Memorial Rodeo at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne.
The University of Wyoming men's and women's teams are the three-time defending CRMR champs, with the Gillette College men's team and the Chadron State College women's team finishing as runners-up last season.
The Casper College men placed third in the region and also finished third in June's College National Finals Rodeo. Team roping brothers Kellan and Carson Johnson led the T-Birds' charge at the Ford Wyoming Center by winning the national title.
The Shawn Dubie Memorial, which runs Friday through Sunday, is the first of five CRMR rodeos scheduled for this fall.
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
