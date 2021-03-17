 Skip to main content
Central Rocky Mountain Region rodeo spring season begins this weekend in Gillette
COLLEGE RODEO

The Central Rocky Mountain Region kicks off its spring rodeo season this weekend with two rodeos in Gillette. The Sheridan College rodeo is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, followed by the Gillette College rodeo Saturday and Sunday. Each rodeo will have just one run and one head for each competitor.

Heading into the spring season, the University of Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls lead the men's and women's team standings, respectively, by wide margins.

The Cowboys accumulated 3,095 points during the four fall rodeos, putting them ahead of Gillette College with 2,345 and Casper College with 1,940. The Cowgirls, meanwhile, totaled 1,525 points with Colorado State University second with 640.

Following this weekend, the CRMR has four more rodeos scheduled ahead of the season-ending College National Finals Rodeo on June 13-19 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

