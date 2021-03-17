Central Rocky Mountain Region rodeo spring season begins this weekend in Gillette

The Central Rocky Mountain Region kicks off its spring rodeo season this weekend with two rodeos in Gillette. The Sheridan College rodeo is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, followed by the Gillette College rodeo Saturday and Sunday. Each rodeo will have just one run and one head for each competitor.
Heading into the spring season, the University of Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls lead the men's and women's team standings, respectively, by wide margins.
The Cowboys accumulated 3,095 points during the four fall rodeos, putting them ahead of Gillette College with 2,345 and Casper College with 1,940. The Cowgirls, meanwhile, totaled 1,525 points with Colorado State University second with 640.
Following this weekend, the CRMR has four more rodeos scheduled ahead of the season-ending College National Finals Rodeo on June 13-19 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
