Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo final results

SADDLE BRONC RIDING

First round: 1. Sterling Crawley, 86 points on The Cervi Brothers' Fancy Frank, $2,334; 2. (tie) Spencer Wright and Layton Green, 84.5, $1,556 each; 4. (tie) Rusty Wright and Ryder Wright, 83, $700 each; 6. Jacobs Crawley, 81.5, $389; 7. Houston Brown, 81, $311; 8. Stetson Dell Wright, 80.5, $233.

Finals: 1. (tie) Logan Hay, on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Vitalix Triple Threat, and Spencer Wright, on Cervi Championship Rodeo's William Wallace, 87.5 points, $1,450 each; 3. Jesse Wright, 86.5, $900; 4. Houston Brown, 84.5, $600; 5. Jacob Lewis, 83.5, $350; 6. Jack Bentz, 79, $250.

Average: 1. Spencer Wright, 172 points on two head, $2,334; 2. (tie) Logan Hay and Jesse Wright, 166, $1,556 each; 4. Houston Brown, 165.5, $856; 5. Jacob Lewis, 163.5, $545; 6. Jack Bentz, 158, $389; 7. Damian Brennan, 156, $311; 8. Travis Nelson, 153, $233.

TIE-DOWN ROPING

First round: 1. (tie) Lane Livingston and Caleb Smidt, 8.5 seconds, $3,068 each; 3. Tyson Durfey, 8.7, $2,426; 4. Buck Tate, 8.8, $1,998; 5. Zack Jongbloed, 8.9, $1,570; 6. Hagen Houck, 9.0, $1,142; 7. (tie) Andrew Burks and Reese Riemer, 9.1, $499 each.