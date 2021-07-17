Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo

First-round results

Bareback Bronc Riding: 1. Mason Clements, 87.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's High Rolling Sidney, $2,588; 2. Jamie Howlett, 87, $1,984; 3. Bodee Lammers, 85.5, $1,467; 4. Kyle Bloomquist, 83.5, $949; 5. Logan Patterson, 83, $604; 6. (tie) Chad Rutherford and Tanner Aus, 82, $388 each; 8. (tie) Clayton Biglow, R.C. Landingham and Tilden Hooper, 81.5, $86 each.

Steer Wrestling: 1. Justice Johnson, 3.8 seconds, $2,158; 2. Payden McIntyre, 3.9, $1,877; 3. Tory Johnson, 4.0, $1,595; 4. (tie) Jace Melvin, Kyle Irwin, Blake Mindemann and Winsten McGraw, 4.1, $891 each; 8. Trell Etbauer, 4.2, $188.

Team Roping: 1. John Gaona/Trevor Nowlin, 3.4 seconds, $3,157 each; 2. (tie) Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, Rhett Anderson/Cullen Teller and Garrett Tonozzi/T.J. Watts, 4.1, $2,128 each; 6. (tie) Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp and Ty Blasingame/Brandon Bates, 4.2, $892 each; 8. Marcus Theriot/Jim Ross Cooper, 4.3, $275.