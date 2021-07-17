Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo
First-round results
Bareback Bronc Riding: 1. Mason Clements, 87.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's High Rolling Sidney, $2,588; 2. Jamie Howlett, 87, $1,984; 3. Bodee Lammers, 85.5, $1,467; 4. Kyle Bloomquist, 83.5, $949; 5. Logan Patterson, 83, $604; 6. (tie) Chad Rutherford and Tanner Aus, 82, $388 each; 8. (tie) Clayton Biglow, R.C. Landingham and Tilden Hooper, 81.5, $86 each.
Steer Wrestling: 1. Justice Johnson, 3.8 seconds, $2,158; 2. Payden McIntyre, 3.9, $1,877; 3. Tory Johnson, 4.0, $1,595; 4. (tie) Jace Melvin, Kyle Irwin, Blake Mindemann and Winsten McGraw, 4.1, $891 each; 8. Trell Etbauer, 4.2, $188.
Team Roping: 1. John Gaona/Trevor Nowlin, 3.4 seconds, $3,157 each; 2. (tie) Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, Rhett Anderson/Cullen Teller and Garrett Tonozzi/T.J. Watts, 4.1, $2,128 each; 6. (tie) Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp and Ty Blasingame/Brandon Bates, 4.2, $892 each; 8. Marcus Theriot/Jim Ross Cooper, 4.3, $275.
Saddle Bronc Riding: 1. Sterling Crawley, 86 points on The Cervi Brothers' Fancy Frank, $2,334; 2. (tie) Layton Green and Spencer Wright, 84.5, $1,556 each; 4. (tie) Ryder Wright and Rusty Wright, 83, $700 each; 6. Jacobs Crawley, 81.5, $389; 7. Houston Brown, 81, $311; 8. Stetson Dell Wright, 80.5, $233.
Tie-Down Roping: 1. (tie) Lane Livingston and Caleb Smidt, 8.5 seconds, $3,068 each; 3. Tyson Durfey, 8.7, $2,426; 4. Buck Tate, 8.8, $1,998; 5. Zack Jongbloed, 8.9, $1,570; 6. Hagen Houck, 9.0, $1,142; 7. (tie) Andrew Burks and Reese Riemer, 9.1, $499 each.
Barrel Racing: 1. Stevi Hillman, 16.69 seconds, $4,551; 2. Jamie Steiner, 16.77, $3,901; 3. (tie) Jordon Briggs and Paige Jones, 16.81, $3,034 each; 5. Shelley Morgan, 16.82, $2,167; 6. Katie Drosihn, 16.89, $1,734; 7. Katie Halbert, 16.92, $1,300; 8. Darby Fox, 16.93, $867; 9. (tie) Jessica Routier and Lindsey McLeod, 16.94, $542 each.
Bull Riding: 1. Stetson Dell Wright, 91.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Milburn Special, $2,475; 2. Jordan Spears, 89.5, $1,898; 3. Quentin Vaught, 86, $1,403; 4. (tie) Garrett Wickett and Braidy Randolph, 85.5, $743 each; 6. Trey Benton III, 84, $413; 7. Gavin Michel, 81.5, $330; 8. Brady Portenier, 81, $248.