Central Wyoming PRCA Rodeo begins five-day run Tuesday in Casper

Former world champions, current Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings leaders and a number of hometown cowboys will be in action this week at the Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo this week in Casper. The five-day rodeo kicks off Tuesday night at the Central Wyoming Outdoor Arena with the finals set for Saturday night.

Here is a closer look at each of the nightly performances and who is scheduled to compete:

Tuesday

Saddle bronc riding: Former world champs Ryder Wright and Spencer Wright headline a lineup that includes three cowboys currently in the top 15 of the world standings. Ryder, who won world titles in 2017 and 2020, is No. 5 in the PRCA standings; CoBurn Bradshaw is No. 14; and Spencer Wright (2014 world champ and Ryder's uncle) is No. 15. In addition, 18-year-old Statler Wright, who is Ryder's younger brother, is No. 31.

Bareback bronc riding: Ty Breuer, who won the 2010 College National Finals Rodeo while competing for Central Wyoming College, is No. 16 in the PRCA standings. Also scheduled to ride are 2017 CNFR champ Lane McGehee (No. 26) and Waylon Bourgeois (No. 21).

Bull riding: Defending National Finals Rodeo average champ Josh Frost, who is currently No. 2 in both the bull riding and all-around standings, is the big name on the list. Four-time NFR qualifier Jordan Spears and Chance Schott (No. 13 in PRCA standings) are also in the lineup.

Wednesday

Saddle bronc: Six bronc riders in the top 18 of the world standings are scheduled to compete, headlined by current No. 1 Sage Newman. Other cowboys looking to make a push for the NFR are No. 4 Wyatt Casper, No. 8 Kole Ashbacher, No. 9 Kolby Wanchuk, No. 11 Chase Brooks and No. 18 Tanner Butner from Daniel.

Bareback: University of Wyoming cowboy and Kemmerer native Donny Proffit, Ranchester's Seth Hardwick (No. 25) and recent CNFR top-10 finisher Gauge McBride are on the day sheet.

Steer wrestling: Cody Stampede champ Kyle Irwin (No. 16) is in the lineup along with Rowdy Parrott (No. 13) and eight-time NFR qualifier Stockton Graves.

Tie-down roping: Hunter Herrin (No. 24), an 11-time NFR qualifier, and two-time NFR qualifier Tyler Milligan are the top names on the docket.

Thursday

Bareback: The lineup includes three-time world champ (2016-18) Tim O'Connell, who is currently No. 3 in the world standings; 2019 world champ Clayton Biglow (No. 4); three-time NFR qualifier R.C. Landingham (No. 10); and 2021 CNFR champ and 2022 reserve winner Cole Franks (No. 13).

Bull riding: Tristen Hutchings enters at No. 18 in the world standings. Hutchings won the 2021 title at the CNFR and finished second this year.

Steer wrestling: Current PRCA standings leader Hunter Cure, who won the world title in 2013 and '15, highlights the field.

Team roping: Jeremy Buhler, who was the world champion heeler in 2016, will rope with Rhen Richard, who is No. 6 in the header standings. Buhler is No. 7 in the heeler standings.

Friday

Bareback: Buffalo's Cole Reiner looks to continue his impressive summer in Casper. Reiner, who won the Cody Stampede, is currently No. 2 in the world standings. He'll be joined by NFR veterans Mason Clements (No. 15) and Tilden Hooper (No. 17) and Resistol rookie leader Rocket Steiner (No. 9).

Saddle bronc: Casper College's Quinten Taylor and UW's Garrett Uptain are back in Casper after competing in the CNFR at the Ford Wyoming Center last month.

Bull riding: Uptain pulls double duty and will compete against, among others, Koby Radley (No. 21) and Australia's Ky Hamilton (No. 12).

Team roping: Hometown brothers Kellan and Carson Johnson are trying to get on track to make a run at their first NFR. They won the CNFR championship last year and finished just outside the top 20 in the world standings. Another pair of brothers are scheduled to compete in NFR veterans Riley and Brady Minor, who are No. 10 (Riley, header) and No. 11 (Brady, heeler) in the world standings; along with Jake Orman (No. 9, header) and Brye Crites (No. 10 heeler).

Returning Central Wyoming Rodeo champs are: Jamie Howlett (bareback), Spencer Wright (saddle bronc), Jordan Spears (bull riding), Jace Melvin (steer wrestling), Zack Jongbloed (tie-down), John Gaona/Trevor Nowlin and Rhett Anderson/Cullen Teller (team roping) and Shelley Morgan (barrel racing).

Last year's rodeo had a total payout of more than $265,000.