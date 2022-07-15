Central Wyoming Rodeo first-round results

Central Wyoming Rodeo
at Casper
Through Friday
First-round winners
Bareback Bronc Riding: 1, Cole Reiner, 87.5 points on Fettig Pro Rodeo's Ace of Spades, $2,937; 2, Orin Larsen, 85, $2,252; 3 (tie), Waylon Bourgeois and Will Lowe, 84.5 $1,375 each; 5 (tie), Ty Breuer and Kyle Bloomquist, 83, $587 each; 7 (tie), Seth Hardwick, Keenan Hayes and Tilder Hooper, 82, $228 each.
Steer Wrestling: 1, Newt Novich, 3.5 seconds, $3,305; 2 (tie), Ty Erickson, Shane Frey and Stetson Jorgenson, 3.6, $2,442 each; 5, Jason Thomas, 3.7,$1,580; 6, Winsten McGraw, 3.8, $1,149; 7 (tie), Kyle Broce, Payden McIntyre, Dylan Schroeder and Dirk Tavenner, 3.9, $251 each.
Team Roping: 1, Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 4.3 seconds, $3,475 each; 2 (tie), Jeff Flenniken/Jake Minor and Nick Sartain/Billie Jack Saebens, 4.9, $2,795 each; 4 (tie), Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, Tanner James/Jace Helton amd Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 5.0, $1,662 each; 7 (tie), Jack Graham/Reno Eddy, Jaxson Tucker/Wyatt Cox and Cooper White/Tucker White, 5.1, $353 each.
Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Isaac Diaz, 84.5 points on Rocky Mountain Rodeo's Midnight, $2,648; 2 (tie), Isaac Richard, Will Pollock, Garrett Uptain and Dean Wadsworth, 84, $1,280 each; 6, Brody Wells, 81.5, $441; 7 (tie) Jack Bentz and Mitch Pollock, 80, $309 each.
Tie-Down Roping: 1, Lane Livingston, 8.8 seconds, $4,163; 2, Hunter Herrin, 8.9, $3,620; 3, Rial Englehart, 9.0, $3,077; 4, Brushton Minton, 9.1, $2,534; 5, Caleb Smidt, 9.2, $1,991; 6 (tie), Wyatt Imus and Chance Thiessen, 9.5, $1,176 each; 8, Pryce Harris, 9.8; $362.
Barrel Racing: 1, Summer Kosel, 17.03 seconds, $5,019; 2, Hailey Kinsel, 17.09, $4,302; 3, Michelle Darling, 17.12, $3,585; 4, Stevi Hillman, 17.17, $3,107; 5, Jana Bean, 17.18, $2,390; 6, Megan McCleod-Sprague, 17.21, $1,912; 7, Kylee Scribner, 17.23, $1,434; 8, Margo Crowther, 17.25; $956; 9, Sadie Wolaver, 17.26; $717; 10, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 17.29; $478.
Bull Rding: 1 (tie), Dawson Gleaves, 89.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Predator and Hayes Weight on Big Rafter Rodeo's Times Up, $2,401 each; 3, Canyon Bass, 88,, $1,541; 4, Jace Trosclair, 87, $997; 5 (tie) Josh Frost and JR Stratford, 83, $408 each; 7, Connor Murnion, 81, $272.