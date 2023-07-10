World champions, national champions and in-state cowboys and cowgirls are coming to Casper.

And they’ll be competing for more than $175,000 in prize money at the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo, which begins Tuesday night and concludes with Saturday night’s short go-round.

Buffalo bareback bronc rider Cole Reiner returns to defend his title after winning the first go, the short go and the average last year as part of an impressive summer run. Reiner has continued that success this summer, winning more than $25,000 during last week’s Cowboy Christmas to move to No. 4 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings with more than $87,000 for the season.

Reiner is scheduled to compete Thursday night, with defending world champ Jesse Pope and three-time world champ Tim O’Connell (2016-18) also on the docket. Current bareback leader Keenan Hayes is up Tuesday. Friday’s bareback lineup includes the University of Wyoming’s Donny Proffit and former Casper native Weston Timberman, who won the College National Finals Rodeo in June.

Other cowboys back to defend their Central Wyoming Rodeo titles are Will Pollock (saddle bronc), Hayes Weight (bull riding), Lane Livingston (tie-down roping) and Riley Minor and Brady Minor (team roping).

Hayes, who has won more than $166,000 on the season as he chases his first trip to the Wranglers National Finals Rodeo, isn’t the only cowboy currently atop the PRCA standings competing.

Tie-down leader Riley Webb competes Thursday, while bull rider Ky Hamilton and team ropers Rhen Richard and Jeremy Buhler compete Friday.

Casper College’s Myles Carlson (Evanston) and recent Thermopolis graduate Roedy Farrell highlight Wednesday night’s bareback action. Farrell will compete for the Wyoming team at the National High School Finals Rodeo, which begins Sunday in Gillette.

Tuesday night’s saddle bronc action includes Tanner Butner from Daniel and Brody Cress from Hillsdale. Butner is currently No. 7 in the world standings; Cress, a three-time winner of the NFR average title, is No. 9.

In addition to Timberman, other recent CNFR champions scheduled to compete are bull rider Tristen Hutchings, who is No. 7 in the world standings; barrel racer Taycie Matthews, who is No. 15 in the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association standings; 2021 barrel racing winner Tayla Moeykens; 2022 saddle bronc champ Shea Fournier; and 2022 bareback champ Ty Pope.