Central Wyoming Rodeo results through Thursday

Central Wyoming Rodeo
at Casper
Through Thursday
First-round leaders
Bareback Bronc Riding: 1, Orin Larsen, 85 points on Rocky Mountain Rodeo's Hard Times; 2 (tie), Waylon Bourgeois and Will Lowe, 84.5; 4 (tie), Ty Breuer and Kyle Bloomquist, 83; 6, Seth Hardwick, 82.
Steer Wrestling: 1, Newt Novich, 3.5 seconds; 2 (tie), Ty Erickson and Stetson Jorgenson, 3.6; 4, Jason Thomas, 3.7; 5, Winsten McGraw, 3.8; 6 (tie), Kyle Broce, Payden McIntyre, Dylan Schroeder and Dirk Tavenner, 3.9.
Team Roping: 1, (tie) Jeff Flenniken/Jake Minor and Nick Sartain/Billie Jack Saebens, 4.9 seconds; 3 (tie), Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan and Tanner James/Jace Helton, 5.0; 5 (tie), Jack Graham/Reno Eddy and Cooper White/Tucker White, 5.1; 7 (tie), Clayton Hass/Jake Long and Clay Smith/Jake Long, 5.2.
People are also reading…
Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Isaac Diaz, 84.5 points on Rocky Mountain Rodeo's Midnight; 2 (tie), Isaac Richard and Dean Wadsworth, 84; 4, Brody Wells, 81.5; 5 (tie) Jack Bentz an Mitch Pollock, 80; 7 (tie), Tanner Butner and Kole Ashbacher, 79.
Tie-Down Roping: 1, Hunter Herrin, 8.9 seconds; 2, Pryce Harris, 9.8; 3, Hunter Reaume, 10.2; 4, Paul David Tierney, 10.4; 5 (tie), Bodie Mattson and Colton Fraquer, 11.1; 7, Owen Wahlert, 18.1.
Barrel Racing: 1, Summer Kosel, 17.03 seconds; 2, Hailey Kinsel, 17.09; 3, Michelle Darling, 17.12; 4, Stevi Hillman, 17.17; 5, Jana Bean, 17.18; 6, Megan McCleod-Sprague, 17.21; 7, Kylee Scribner, 17.23.
Bull Rding: 1 (tie), Dawson Gleaves, 89.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Predator and Hayes Weight on Big Rafter Rodeo's Times Up; 3, Canyon Bass, 88; 4, Jace Trosclair, 87; 5 (tie) Josh Frost and JR Stratford, 83; no other qualified rides.