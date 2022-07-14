 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Central Wyoming Rodeo results through Thursday

Dawson “Sticky” Gleaves

Dawson “Sticky” Gleaves rides Cervi Championship Rodeo's Predator at the Central Wyoming Rodeo on Wednesday night in Casper. Gleaves is tied for the lead in the first round with an 89.5-point ride.

 Madeline Carter, Star-Tribune

Central Wyoming Rodeo

at Casper

Through Thursday

First-round leaders

Bareback Bronc Riding: 1, Orin Larsen, 85 points on Rocky Mountain Rodeo's Hard Times; 2 (tie), Waylon Bourgeois and Will Lowe, 84.5; 4 (tie), Ty Breuer and Kyle Bloomquist, 83; 6, Seth Hardwick, 82.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Newt Novich, 3.5 seconds; 2 (tie), Ty Erickson and Stetson Jorgenson, 3.6; 4, Jason Thomas, 3.7; 5, Winsten McGraw, 3.8; 6 (tie), Kyle Broce, Payden McIntyre, Dylan Schroeder and Dirk Tavenner, 3.9.

Team Roping: 1, (tie) Jeff Flenniken/Jake Minor and Nick Sartain/Billie Jack Saebens, 4.9 seconds; 3 (tie), Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan and Tanner James/Jace Helton, 5.0; 5 (tie), Jack Graham/Reno Eddy and Cooper White/Tucker White, 5.1; 7 (tie), Clayton Hass/Jake Long and Clay Smith/Jake Long, 5.2.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Isaac Diaz, 84.5 points on Rocky Mountain Rodeo's Midnight; 2 (tie), Isaac Richard and Dean Wadsworth, 84; 4, Brody Wells, 81.5; 5 (tie) Jack Bentz an Mitch Pollock, 80; 7 (tie), Tanner Butner and Kole Ashbacher, 79.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Hunter Herrin, 8.9 seconds; 2, Pryce Harris, 9.8; 3, Hunter Reaume, 10.2; 4, Paul David Tierney, 10.4; 5 (tie), Bodie Mattson and Colton Fraquer, 11.1; 7, Owen Wahlert, 18.1.

Barrel Racing: 1, Summer Kosel, 17.03 seconds; 2, Hailey Kinsel, 17.09; 3, Michelle Darling, 17.12; 4, Stevi Hillman, 17.17; 5, Jana Bean, 17.18; 6, Megan McCleod-Sprague, 17.21; 7, Kylee Scribner, 17.23.

Bull Rding: 1 (tie), Dawson Gleaves, 89.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Predator and Hayes Weight on Big Rafter Rodeo's Times Up; 3, Canyon Bass, 88; 4, Jace Trosclair, 87; 5 (tie) Josh Frost and JR Stratford, 83; no other qualified rides.

