Central Wyoming's PRCA Rodeo to be broadcast live on Cowboy Channel
PRO RODEO

Central Wyoming's PRCA Rodeo to be broadcast live on Cowboy Channel

PRCA

Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association

The PRCA Rodeo at this year's Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo is scheduled for July 13-17 at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds in Casper. And, for the first time, the rodeo will be broadcast live on the Cowboy Channel.

“Rodeo is the official sport of Wyoming and to have the PRCA rodeo broadcast live from Casper is fantastic,” Brook Kaufman, CEO of Visit Casper, said in a release. “And while we’d love to have visitors come to Casper for the fair and rodeo, we’re delighted viewers can also catch it from home.”

The rodeo is expected to feature some of the top cowboys and cowgirls on the pro rodeo circuit.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

