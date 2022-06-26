Champions crowned at Reno Rodeo as summer season gets underway

Five-time world champion Stetson Dell Wright won the all-around title at the Reno Rodeo on Saturday night in Reno, Nevada, to jump start the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association summer season.

Wright, who won both the PRCA all-around and saddle bronc riding gold buckles last year, won more than $21,000 competing in saddle bronc and bull riding during the week-long rodeo. The Milford, Utah, cowboy currently leads the all-around and bull riding world standings and is second in saddle bronc.

Winning average titles at the Reno Rodeo were bareback bronc rider Leighton Berry (256.0 points), saddle bronc riders Sage Newman and Statler Wright (261.0 points), bull rider Creek Young (172.5 points), steer wrestler Mike McGinn (12.1 seconds), tie-down roper Riley Mason Webb (25.7 seconds), team ropers Aaron Tsinigine and Kyle Lockett (18.8 seconds) and barrel racer Michelle Darling (51.37 seconds).

Also over the weekend, the West of the Pecos Rodeo in Pecos, Texas, wrapped up with the following winners: Jess Pope (bareback), Tanner Butner (saddle bronc), Jeff Askey and Braden Richardson (bull riding), Bryton Edmundson (steer wrestling), Chet Weitz (tie-down), Tyler Wade and Casper College grad Trey Yates (team roping), Clay Long (steer roping) and Shelley Morgan (barrel racing).

The Greeley (Colorado) Stampede, which started Friday night, runs through Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0