Frontier Days results

Sunday at Frontier Park

Bareback Bronc Riding: 1, (tie) Kade Sonnier, Carencro, La., on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Robinson Bulls’ MLW’s Irish Eyes; Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Robinson Bulls’ Atomic Blonde; and Cole Reiner, Buffalo, on New Star Pro Rodeo’s Chosen One, 87.5 points, $6,470 each; 4, Ben Kramer, Max, N.D., 87.0, $3,065; 5, (tie) Waylon Bourgeois, Church Point, La., and Leighton Berry, Weatherford, Texas, 86.5, $1,022 each.

Breakaway Roping: 1, Joey Williams, Volberg, Mont., 3.8 seconds, $11,966; 2, Martha Angelone, Stephenville, Texas, 3.9, $9,065; 3, Shayla Hall, Belle Fourche, S.D., 4.0, $6,527; 4, Brandy Schaack, Chadron, Neb., 4.4, $4,351; 5, Bryana Lehrmann, Lexington, Texas, 4.5, $2,538; 6, Cassidy Boggs, Stephenville, Texas, 4.7, $1,813.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Luke Potter, Maple City, Kansas, 10.6 seconds, $9,200; 2, (tie) John Douch, Huntsville, Texas, and Britt Bedke, Oakley, Utah, 10.9, $7,400 each; 4, Marcos Costa, Tolar, Texas, 11.2, $5,600; 5, Carsyn Sunvision, McDade, Texas,12.0, $4,400; 6, Taylor Santos, Creston, Calif., 13.0, $3,200; 7, Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas, 14.6, $2,000; 8, Haven Meged, Miles City, Mont., 15.7, $800.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Ryder Sanford, Sulphur, La., 92.5 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo’s Black Tie, $8,068; 2, (tie) Q Taylor, Casper and Sage Newman, Melstone, Mont., 89.5, $5,256 each; 4, Lefty Holman, Visalia, Calif., 88.5, $2,933; 5, Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D., 87.0, $1,711; 6, Stu Wright, Coalville, Utah, 85.5, $1,711; 7, Cameron Messier, Herald, Calif., 85.5, $1,222.

Team Roping: 1, Billy Bob Brown, Carbon, Texas/Kirby Blankenship, Lampasas, Texas, 8.0 seconds, $9,200; 2, Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga./Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prude, Brazil, 8.2, $8,000; 3, Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla./J.R. Gonzales, Maypearl, Texas, 9.0, $6,800; 4, Clayton Van Aken, Yoder/Cullen Teller, Ault, Colo., 9.5, $5,600; 5, Edgar Aguilar, Greeley, Colo./Edgar Villegas, Denver, 10.6, $4,400; 6, Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D./Ross Ashford, Lott, Texas, 13.2, $3,200; 7, Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla./Buddy Hawkins II, Stephenville, Texas, 14.6, $2,000; 8, Corben Culley, Muse, Okla./Blayne Horn, McAlester, Okla., 14.8, $800.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D, 5.9 seconds, $6,900; 2, Tristan Martin, Sulphur, La, 6.6, $6,000; 3, Walt Arnold, Coleman, Texas, 6.7, $5,100; 4, Tate Petrak, Martin, S.D., 6.8, $4,200; 5, (tie) Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev., and Cameron Moorman, Glen Ullin, N.D., 7.3, $2,850 each; 7, (tie) Chisum Docheff, Mead, Colo., and Newt Novich, Twin Bridges, Mont., 7.5, $1.050 each.

Steer Roping: 1, Troy Tillard, Douglas, 14.6 seconds, $11,291; 2, Duck Benson, Worden, Mont., 15.5, $9,597; 3, Paul Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla., 16.4, $7,904; 4, Tuff Hardman, Atoka, Okla., 16.80, $6,775; 5, Austin Posey, Jourdanton, Texas, 18.0, $5,645; 6, Don Eddleman, Santa Ana, Texas, 20.90, $3,952.

Barrel Racing: 1, Sue Smith, Blackfoot, Idaho, 16.89 seconds, $10,495; 2, Summer Kosel, Glenham, S.D., 16.97, $8,685; 3, Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas, 17.16, $6,876; 4, Lacinda Rose, Willard, Mo, 17.54, $5,066; 5, Tarryn Lee, St. David, Ariz., 17.55, $3,257; 6, Taycie Matthews, Wynne, Ark., 17.56, $1,809.

Bull Riding: 1, Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, 91.5 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Trump Train, $8,334; 2, Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah, 89.5, $6,314; 3, Tristen Hutchings, Monteview, Idaho, 89.0, $4,546; 4, Trey Holston, Fort Scott, Kansas, 87.0, $3,030; 5, Parker Breding, Edgar Mont., 86.5, $1,768; 6, Riggin Shippy, Colome, S.D., 86.0, $1,262.