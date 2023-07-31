Championship Sunday at the Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo produced home-state champions, repeat winners and new CFD records.
Ryder Sanford of Sulphur, Louisiana, set the new standard in saddle bronc riding with a score of 92.5 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo’s & Robinson Bulls’ The Black Tie. Louisiana’s Cody DeMoss had held the mark with a 91.0 in 2010.
In barrel racing, Sue Smith of Blackfoot, Idaho, turned the cloverleaf pattern in 16.89 seconds aboard Centerfold to break a record set earlier in the round. Smith’s record-setting run came just minutes after 2022 winner Summer Kosel of Glenham, South Dakota, broke her own arena record with a 16.97.
Bareback bronc riding produced a three-way tie for the top spot for the first time since 1936. One of those champions was Buffalo native and former Casper College cowboy Cole Reiner, who scored an 87.5 on New Star Pro Rodeo;s Chosen One.
Reiner shared the title with Kade Sonner of Carencro, Louisiana, who rode Sankey Pro Rodeo’s & Robinson Bulls’ MLW’s Irish Eyes; and former world champ Clayton Biglow of Clements, California, who rodeo Sankey Pro Rodeo’s & Robinson Bulls’ Atomic Blonde.
The steer roping also produced another Wyoming champ as Douglas’s Troy Tillard posted a 14.6-second run to win the title for the first time since 2004.
Reigning world champion Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, won the bull riding with a 91.5 on Dakota Rodeo’s Trump Train and also finished as the all-around champion. Wright also won the Frontier Days bull riding title in 2019 and was the all-around champ in both 2019 and 2022.
Other event winners were: tie-down roper Luke Potter with a time of 10.6 seconds, team ropers Billy Bob Brown and Kirby Blankenship with an 8.0, steer wrestler Eli Lord with a 5.9, and breakaway roper Joey Williams with a 3.8.
Q Taylor, a native of Canada who now lives in Casper and competed for Casper College, tied for second in the saddle bronc with an 89.5. Former University of Wyoming cowboy Clayton Van Aken, who now lives in Yoder, teamed with Cullen Teller to finish fourth in team roping with a 9.5.