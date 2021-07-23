Cheyenne Frontier Days returns after last year's pandemic cancellation

After last year’s rodeo was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Cheyenne Frontier Days returns to center stage Saturday at Frontier Park.

Billed as the “World’s Largest Outdoor Rodeo & Western Celebration,” the rodeo showcases the world’s best cowboys and cowgirls competing in a tournament format instead of the usual multi-head aggregate standings. The rodeo runs daily through Sunday, Aug. 1.

Hillsdale’s Brody Cress comes in as the three-time defending saddle bronc champ. He made history in 2019 when he became the first saddle bronc rider in the 123-year history of Cheyenne Frontier Days to win the event three years in a row.

Cress is currently No. 3 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings with more than $86,000 in winnings for the season. Cress will be looking to continue an impressive late-summer run after winning the Calgary Stampede this past Sunday.

The 25-year-old isn’t the only bronc rider with Wyoming ties eyeing a spot in the season-ending National Finals Rodeo this December in Las Vegas. Former Sheridan College cowboy and two-time world champ Zeke Thurston enters the weekend No. 11 in the world standings, with former Casper College cowboys Shorty Garrett and K’s Thomson sitting no. 13 and No. 15, respectively.

In addition, Kaycee’s Cole Reiner is No. 9 in bareback and Gillette’s Amanda Welsh is No. 8 in barrel racing.

