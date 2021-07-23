 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cheyenne Frontier Days returns after last year's pandemic cancellation
0 Comments
CHEYENNE FRONTIER DAYS

Cheyenne Frontier Days returns after last year's pandemic cancellation

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brody Cress at 2018 CFD

Hillsdale saddle bronc rider Brody Cress rides for 86 points during the final go-round of the 2018 Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo. Cress is the three-time defending saddle bronc champion at CFD, which runs through Aug. 1.

 Courtesy, Dan Hubbell Photos

After last year’s rodeo was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Cheyenne Frontier Days returns to center stage Saturday at Frontier Park.

Billed as the “World’s Largest Outdoor Rodeo & Western Celebration,” the rodeo showcases the world’s best cowboys and cowgirls competing in a tournament format instead of the usual multi-head aggregate standings. The rodeo runs daily through Sunday, Aug. 1.

Hillsdale’s Brody Cress comes in as the three-time defending saddle bronc champ. He made history in 2019 when he became the first saddle bronc rider in the 123-year history of Cheyenne Frontier Days to win the event three years in a row.

Hillsdale's Brody Cress wins historic 3rd straight Cheyenne Frontier Days title

Cress is currently No. 3 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings with more than $86,000 in winnings for the season. Cress will be looking to continue an impressive late-summer run after winning the Calgary Stampede this past Sunday.

The 25-year-old isn’t the only bronc rider with Wyoming ties eyeing a spot in the season-ending National Finals Rodeo this December in Las Vegas. Former Sheridan College cowboy and two-time world champ Zeke Thurston enters the weekend No. 11 in the world standings, with former Casper College cowboys Shorty Garrett and K’s Thomson sitting no. 13 and No. 15, respectively.

In addition, Kaycee’s Cole Reiner is No. 9 in bareback and Gillette’s Amanda Welsh is No. 8 in barrel racing.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Countries that have never won an Olympic medal

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News