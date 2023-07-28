Bull rider Tristen Hutchings and barrel racer Taycie Matthews are collecting some good memories in Wyoming this summer.

Both won their respective events at the College National Finals Rodeo in June at the Ford Wyoming Center in June; Hutchings while competing for Sul Ross State and Matthews for the University of West Alabama. Earlier this week the two continued their Equality State success at Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo.

Hutchings won the the third performance at Frontier Park on Monday with an 88-point ride on Dakota Rodeo’s Touch N Go. The Monteview, Idaho, cowboy is currently No. 8 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings with $110,801 on the season. Hutchings is in position to return to the National Finals Rodeo this December in Las Vegas after he finished third in the world standings last year in his rookie season.

Matthews won the fourth performance on Tuesday with a 17.70-second run. The native of Wynne, Arkansas, is currently No. 7 in the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association world standings with nearly $80,000 on the season.

Cheyenne Frontier Days runs through Sunday.

***

Last week proved to be a good one for Buffalo bareback bronc rider Cole Reiner, who pocketed $12,000 at the Days of ‘47 Rodeo in Salt Lake City and nearly $7,000 with a third-place finish at the Fiesta Days Rodeo in Spanish Fork, Utah.

At the Days of ‘47 Rodeo, the former Casper College cowboy won the fourth performance with an 87.0 on Andrews Rodeo’s Cash & Carry before winning the Gold Medal Round with an 88.5 on Sankey Rodeo’s Shoutin’ Shoes.

Reiner is currently No. 4 in the world standings with nearly $111,000 on the season.

Also at the Days of ‘47 Rodeo, former Sheridan College cowboy Zeke Thurston won the saddle bronc with a 92.5-point ride on Andrews Rodeo’s All or Nothin’.

Thurston, a three-time world champ, is No. 3 in the world standings.