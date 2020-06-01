Cody Nite Rodeo to go on after state grants exception

The Cody Stampede Board had wanted to begin the rodeos June 1 with an audience of 480 people — or 15 percent of the arena's capacity. Emails from Harrist to a Cody Stampede official explained that the night rodeos would be allowed, but she was uncomfortable exceeding the 250 person cap before June 15, though she would consider a variance request.

Darby told the Star-Tribune on Friday he had been working on a modified variance request that would begin June 15.

While 600 spectators is a far cry from the venue's 3,200 capacity, it is an increase from the 480 capacity event organizers had originally requested from the state.

Last week, after Gordon and organizers for the state's largest rodeos announced that they had agreed to cancel the events, Cody Stampede officials posted to their Facebook page that they had not agreed to the cancellation. Darby later clarified to the Star-Tribune that organizers' concern was about the nightly rodeo, not the full event.

In an emotional press conference announcing the cancellations last week, Gordon said that "no one hates this more than me" and that "this reality is not an easy one." He and health officials adamantly maintained that they did not order the cancellation of the events unilaterally.

Seth Klamann Education and Health Reporter