Cody Stampede braces for most of PRCA's top cowboys

The Cody Stampede is once again the place to be this weekend for the top cowboys and cowgirls on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit. Competition began Monday morning with slack rounds in most timed events, with the actual rodeo set to begin Wednesday night and running through Saturday.

The rodeo, which last year had a total payout of more than $353,000, is one of the major stops during the run that competitors affectionately refer to “Cowboy Christmas” because of the amount of money up for grabs.

Not surprisingly, nearly all of the cowboys and cowgirls currently sitting in the Top 15 of the PRCA world standings, will compete in Cody this week.

Six-time defending world champion bull rider Sage Kimzey headlines a strong field Saturday that also includes defending world champs Clayton Biglow in bareback bronc riding and Zeke Thurston in saddle bronc riding. Also scheduled to compete Saturday are current PRCA leaders Tim O’Connell (bareback) and Wyatt Casper (saddle bronc).

A number of Wyoming cowboys also will compete, with Kaycee bareback rider Cole Reiner up Wednesday and Hillsdale saddle bronc rider Brody Cress, the defending National Finals Rodeo champ, up Friday.

This year marks the 101st year of the Cody Stampede.

