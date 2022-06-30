Cody Stampede kicks off Friday as Cowboy Christmas gets underway

The Cody Stampede, which is one of a handful of rodeos around the western part of the country that serves as the kickoff to the time of year known as Cowboy Christmas, begins its four-day run on Friday. The Yellowstone Xtreme Bulls competition begins Thursday night at the Cody Rodeo Grounds.

This year's Cody Stampede, which is celebrating its 103rd year, is expected to have a total payout of more than $300,000 and feature most of the top cowboys and cowgirls in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and the Women's Professional Rodeo Association.

Other big-money rodeos taking place around the Fourth of July will be in Utah (Western Stampede in West Jordan); Montana (Livingston Roundup Rodeo and Home of Champions Rodeo in Red Lodge); South Dakota (Black Hills Roundup in Belle Fourche and Sitting Bull Stampede in Mobridge); North Dakota (Mandan Rodeo Days and Killdeer Mountain Roundup PRCA Rodeo); Oregon (Eugene Pro Rodeo and Molalla Buckeroo Rodeo); and in Arizona (Annual Fourth of July Celebration in Window Rock).

Those rodeos, along with numerous others, give competitors a great chance to move up in the PRCA and WPRA world standings and qualify for the season-ending National Finals Rodeo on Dec. 1-10 in Las Vegas.

Winning titles at last year's Cody Stampede were Caleb Bennett (bareback bronc riding), Wade Sundell and Mitch Pollock (saddle bronc riding), Braden Richardson (bull riding), Jacob Talley (steer wrestling), Tuf Cooper (tie-down roping), Clay Tryan and Jake Long (team roping) and Emily Beisel (barrel racing).

Nine of the 10 winners qualified for the NFR last year, with only Pollock finishing outside the top 15 in the 2021 world standings. Pollock ended last year No. 21.

