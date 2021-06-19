Cole Franks saves his best bareback ride for last to win national title

It started as a case of deja vu for Cole Franks.
This time, though, it ended with the sophomore cowboy from Clarendon College taking a victory lap around the arena inside the Ford Wyoming Center.
“I about fell off actually,” Franks said with a smile after capturing the bareback title Saturday at the College National Finals Rodeo. “The stirrups were a little bit too long for me, but it was fun. That’s actually the first time I’ve had a victory lap.”
A night after watching Western Texas College’s Jacob Lees pass him on his way to the top of the average after the first three rounds, Franks again had to sweat it out. Seconds earlier, Franks took his turn during the short round and pulled off the highest score of the week with an 85.
But Lees, who entered just two points ahead of Franks overall, got the last ride. Franks’ ride left Lees needing an 83 in the championship round to keep his spot atop the average, and given each of Lees’ first three qualifying rides had been in the 80s, it wasn’t far-fetched to expect more of the same.
But Lees didn’t get much help from his horse, Karate Hottie, and came up with his lowest score of the week at 72.5. Karate Hottie began spinning in a circle midway through the ride, making it difficult for Lees to spur.
The score gave Lees a fourth-place finish in the average, dropping him behind Panola College’s Kolt Dement (82.5) and Missouri Valley College’s Nick Pelke (83), who also scored in the 80s in their short rides. Dement finished second with 322 total points while Pelke finished with 321.5 total points to place third.
Franks said he waited for the official announcement of Lees’ score before letting himself celebrate. The two have been competing against each other all season. Franks also beat out Lees for the Southwest Region title.
“They told me to get on the victory-lap horse, and I told them I wasn’t going to touch him until the last one went and I knew for sure because I didn’t want to jinx it,” Franks said.
Franks saved his best for last to capture the national championship. No bareback rider had scored higher than 83.5 all week before Franks bested that on the Vold Rodeo Company’s Misty Frontier.
It made for a first CNFR experience Franks won’t soon forget.
“I don’t think it’s set in yet, but it’s starting to a little,” he said. “Kind of got some butterflies in my stomach almost. It’s exciting.”
University of Wyoming sophomore Donny Proffit finished his week with an 80 in the short go to finish 11th in the nation.
Saddle bronc riding
Never has dirt tasted better to Dylan Schofield than it did Saturday night.
“The best,” he said with a laugh.
Schofield’s final saddle bronc ride of the week ended with a faceplant after he tried to jump off his horse, Popcicle, too fast, but the previous 8 seconds were much more graceful for the Western Texas College cowboy. That’s all that mattered.
Schofield turned in an 84.5 — the highest score of the week — in the short round to win the national title. Schofield finished with 310 points in the average.
“Half was the horse. Half was me,” Schofield said. “All I had to do was bear down and turn my toes out. That was my goal was just to turn my toes out every jump and get them every jump.”
Clarendon College’s Cash Wilson had a chance to take the title in the final ride of the short go after coming in with a 6.5-point lead on Schofield on three head, but Wilson was bucked from his horse, Ima Be, in less than 4 seconds.
Schofield said he was actually rooting for Wilson to win it all. The two are close friends who grew up living 20 miles apart from each other in South Dakota.
But Schofield wasn’t about to apologize for leaving the CNFR a national champion.
“It’s the best feeling ever,” he said.
Bull riding
Tristen Hutchings had to ride his final bull of the week if he wanted to become a national champion. The cowboy from Sul Ross State did more than that.
Hutchings entered the short round leading the average and locked up the title by pulling off a 90, the highest score in any roughstock event all week. It came after Three Rivers College’s Cole Skender scored an 83 earlier in the short go to briefly take the average lead.
Three Rivers’ Holden Moss, who had covered in two of the first three rounds, had a handful of attempts to take the lead after being awarded two rerides but didn’t score on any of them. Hutchings was one of just two bull riders to have three qualifying rides during the week.
