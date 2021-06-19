Cole Franks saves his best bareback ride for last to win national title

It started as a case of deja vu for Cole Franks.

This time, though, it ended with the sophomore cowboy from Clarendon College taking a victory lap around the arena inside the Ford Wyoming Center.

“I about fell off actually,” Franks said with a smile after capturing the bareback title Saturday at the College National Finals Rodeo. “The stirrups were a little bit too long for me, but it was fun. That’s actually the first time I’ve had a victory lap.”

A night after watching Western Texas College’s Jacob Lees pass him on his way to the top of the average after the first three rounds, Franks again had to sweat it out. Seconds earlier, Franks took his turn during the short round and pulled off the highest score of the week with an 85.

But Lees, who entered just two points ahead of Franks overall, got the last ride. Franks’ ride left Lees needing an 83 in the championship round to keep his spot atop the average, and given each of Lees’ first three qualifying rides had been in the 80s, it wasn’t far-fetched to expect more of the same.

But Lees didn’t get much help from his horse, Karate Hottie, and came up with his lowest score of the week at 72.5. Karate Hottie began spinning in a circle midway through the ride, making it difficult for Lees to spur.