Cole Reiner, Brody Cress finish in the money in 1st round of National Finals Rodeo

Kaycee's Cole Reiner and Hillsdale's Brody Cress both placed in the money in the opening round of the 2020 National Finals Rodeo on Thursday in Arlington, Texas.

Competing in his first NFR, Reiner had an 85-point ride on Bridwell Pro Rodeo's Mary to tie for fourth in bareback bronc riding. The former Sheridan College and Casper College cowboy pocketed $8,885 to increase his season earnings to $63,928 and move into 11th in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings. Richmond Champion won the event with an 87.5.

Cress, the defending NFR average champ in saddle bronc riding, placed fifth with an 84.5 on Burch Rodeo's Maria Bartimoro. He earned $5,500 for the ride to give him $115,039 for the season and is currently third in the world standings. Rusty Wright and Lefty Holman tied for first in the round with 86-point rides.

Stetson Wright won the bull riding with a 90.5 to overtake Tuf Cooper for the lead in the all-around. Ky Hamilton finished second with a 90 to move ahead of five-time defending champ Sage Kimzey in the world standings.