Cole Reiner, Brody Cress finish in the money in 1st round of National Finals Rodeo
NATIONAL FINALS RODEO

Cole Reiner, Brody Cress finish in the money in 1st round of National Finals Rodeo

Kaycee's Cole Reiner and Hillsdale's Brody Cress both placed in the money in the opening round of the 2020 National Finals Rodeo on Thursday in Arlington, Texas.

Competing in his first NFR, Reiner had an 85-point ride on Bridwell Pro Rodeo's Mary to tie for fourth in bareback bronc riding. The former Sheridan College and Casper College cowboy pocketed $8,885 to increase his season earnings to $63,928 and move into 11th in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings. Richmond Champion won the event with an 87.5.

Cress, the defending NFR average champ in saddle bronc riding, placed fifth with an 84.5 on Burch Rodeo's Maria Bartimoro. He earned $5,500 for the ride to give him $115,039 for the season and is currently third in the world standings. Rusty Wright and Lefty Holman tied for first in the round with 86-point rides.

Stetson Wright won the bull riding with a 90.5 to overtake Tuf Cooper for the lead in the all-around. Ky Hamilton finished second with a 90 to move ahead of five-time defending champ Sage Kimzey in the world standings.

In the timed events, Marty Yates won tie-down roping with a 7.1-second run; Erich Rogers and Paden Bray had a 4.8 to win team roping; Hailey Kinsel won barrel racing with a 17.18; and Jesse Brown, Dakota Eldridge and Blake Knowles split first in steer wrestling with 3.9-second runs.

The NfR continues through Dec. 12 at Globe Life Field.

How They Fared

How cowboys with Wyoming ties fared in the first round of the National Finals Rodeo on Thursday.

Brody Cress

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding.

THURSDAY: Placed 5th with an 84.5.

NFR EARNINGS: $5,500.

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: Sits 5th with 84.5 points on one head.

2019 EARNINGS: $115,039.

PLACE IN WORLD STANDINGS: 3rd … trails leader Wyatt Casper by $51,099.

Cole Elshere

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding.

WYOMING TIES: Attended Gillette College.

THURSDAY: Had a no-score.

NFR EARNINGS: n/a

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: n/a

2019 EARNINGS: $64,351.

PLACE IN WORLD STANDINGS: 9th ... trails leader Wyatt Casper by $101,787.

Shorty Garrett

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding.

WYOMING TIES: Attended Casper College.

THURSDAY: Tied for 9th with an 82.0.

NFR EARNINGS: n/a

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: Tied for 9th with 82.0 points on one head.

2019 EARNINGS: $100,005.

PLACE IN WORLD STANDINGS: 4th ... trails leader Wyatt Casper by $66,133.

Zeke Thurston

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding.

WYOMING TIES: Attended Sheridan College.

THURSDAY: Placed 11th with an 81.5.

NFR EARNINGS: n/a

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: Sits 11th with 81.5 points on one head.

2019 EARNINGS: $60,523.

PLACE IN WORLD STANDINGS: 12th ... trails leader Wyatt Casper by $105.615.

