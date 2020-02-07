Cole Reiner ties for semifinal win, advances to bareback finals at Ft. Worth

Kaycee native and former Casper College roughstock rider Cole Reiner advanced into the final round of the bareback bronc riding at the Forth Worth Stock Show & Rodeo late Thursday night with an 87-point ride on Calgary Stampede's Witless Margie to tie Montana cowboy Wyatt Bloom for the top score in the first semifinal round.
Reiner competed for the Thunderbirds at the College National Finals Rodeo last June before going on to become the 2019 PRCA Rookie of the Year.
The former state champion wrestler while competing for Buffalo next competes in Saturday's final round.
