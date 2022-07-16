Cole Reiner wins bareback bronc riding at Central Wyoming Rodeo

Bareback bronc rider Cole Reiner continued his impressive season Saturday at the Central Wyoming Rodeo in Casper.

The Buffalo native and former Casper College cowboy won the final round with an 86.5-point ride on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Hitman to go along with his first-round win and give him the average title with 174 points on two head. The two-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier (2020-21), who entered the night third in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings, earned more than $7,500 the past two nights in Casper.

It was the second time he had been matched up with Hitman, and both times Reiner came out on top. He won a round at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo on him with an 87.

"I was pretty excited when I saw my draw," Reiner admitted.

Reiner also was crowned the champion at the Sheridan WYO Roddo on Saturday after setting an arena record with an 89.5-point ride on Thursday that earned him more than $5,700. He has now won almost $41,000 this month.

Reiner wasn't the only cowboy to win finish atop the leader board in the first round, the final round and the average.

Team roping brothers Riley and Brady Minor had a 5.0-second run to tie the team of Jeff Flenniken and Jake Minor for the short go win and won the average title with a two-run time of 9.3 seconds.

Other winners Saturday:

In saddle bronc riding, 22-year-old rookie Will Pollock finished third in the short go with an 82.5, but won the average with 166.5 points on two head. Pollock had to wait out re-rides from first-round winner Isaac Diaz and Isaac Richard before he could finally claim his second win in seven days -- he won the Camas County Pro Rodeo in Fairfield, Idaho, last Saturday -- and check out the coveted silver spurs to go along with more than $4,000 for the week.

"I think I was more nervous waiting for those re-rides than I was for my ride," Pollock laughed.

Colt Gordon and former Casper College cowboy Shorty Garrett tied for the short go win with 85-point rides.

Summer Kosel followed up her 17.03-second run in the first round with a 17.04 to win the average with a two-run time of 34.07 to win the average. Margo Crowther won the short go with a 16.98.

In bull riding, none of the seven riders covered, which meant that first-round co-winners Dawson Gleaves and Hayes Weight sh3.8.ared the average title.

Tie-down roper Lane Livingston added the average title to his first-round victory with a time of 18.4 seconds on two head. John Pereira and Paul David Tierney each had 9.1-second runs to share the win in the short go.

The steer wrestling average title also went to two cowboys as Shane Frey and Stetson Jorgenson both finished with times of 7.6 seconds on two head. Dylan Schroeder won the short go with a 3.8.