College National Finals Rodeo: 3rd go-round results/average leaders
agate

College National Finals Rodeo: 3rd go-round results/average leaders

CNFR

North Dakota State's Seth Berg tries to free his hand after his bareback bronc ride during the College National Finals Rodeo on Thursday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Third go-round winners/average leaders

BAREBACK BRONC RIDING

Kolt Dement, Panola College, 83.0 points; Jacob Lees, West Texas College, 82.5; Nick Pelke, Missouri Valley College, 80.5; Cole Franks, Clarendon College, 79.5; Brody Smith, Montana Western, 79.5; Jake Kesl, Gillette College, 76.0; Matthew Tuni, Fort Lewis CC, 75.0; Dean Thompson, West Texas College, 74.0.

Average: Jacob Lees 247.5 points; Cole Franks 245.5; Kolt Dement 239.5; Nick Pelke 238.5; Dean Thompson 234.0; Waylon Bourgeois, McNeese State, 231.0; Brody Smith 227.0; Gauge McBride, Panola College, 226.5; Ty Pope, Missouri Valley College, 223.5; Jade Taton, Panhandle State, 222.5; Tim Murphy, Hill College, 219.0; Stetson Bierman, Tennessee-Martin, 216.0; Donny Proffit, University of Wyoming, 216.0.

SADDLE BRONC RIDING

Parker Fleet, Hill College, 80.0 points; Karson Mebane, Cal Poly-SLO, 78.5; Cash Wilson, Clarendon College, 75.0; Brody Wells, Clarendon College, 74.0; Ty Pope, Missoouri Valley College, 73.0; Damian Brennan, West Texas College, 72.5; Lachlan Sheppard, West Texas College, 71.5; Dylan Schofield, West Texas College, 71.5.

Average: Cash Wilson 232.0 points; Dylan Schofield 225.5; Weston Patterson, Clarendon College, 221.5; Garrett Uptain, University of Wyoming, 221.0; Clayson Hutchings, Utah State Eastern, 217.0; Reed Neely, Fresno State, 215.0; Jake Barnes, Tarleton State, 213.5; Michael Womack, Panola College, 204.5; Russell Kay, College of Southern Idaho, 199.0; Scott Lauaki, Utah State Eastern, 194.0; (on two) Ty Pope 152.0; Cole Franks, Clarendon College, 150.0.

BULL RIDING

Stefan Tonita, Laramie County CC, 81.0 points; Austin Allred, Utah State Eastern, 75.0; Tristan Hutchings, Sul Ross State, 74.0; Mason Ward. SE Oklahoma State, 73.5; Austin Herrera, Northwest College, 72.0; Koby Jacobson, Mid-Plains CC, 68.5.

Average: Tristen Hutchings 151.5 points; Austin Allred 147.5; Holden Moss, Three Rivers College, 147.0; Cole Skender, Three Rivers College, 84.5; Stefan Tonita 81.0; Quinten Taylor, Casper College, 79.5; Cullen Telfer, Tarleton State, 78.0; Hunter Tate, Coffeyville CC, 77.0; Kolten Achenbach, Missouri Valley College, 76.0; Trey Holston, Fort Scott CC, 73.5; Mason Ward 73.5; TJ Schmidt, Panhandle State, 73.5.

STEER WRESTLING

Ryan Nettle, Texas A&M-Commerce, 3.8 seconds; Bridger Anderson, NW Oklahoma State, 3.9; Riley Westhaver, NW Oklahoma State, 4.0; Grant Peterson, Cal Poly-SLO, 4.0; Gavin Soileau, McNeese State, 4.3; Seth Peterson, University of Wyoming, 4.8; Roy Lee, Missouri Valley College, 5.0; Jesse Keysaer, Tennessee-Martin, 5.2.

Average: Gavin Soileau 15.0 seconds; Walt Arnold, Tarleton State, 18.7; Pacean DeLeeuw, Cisco College, 18.9; Chadron Coffield 23.7; Grant Peterson 23.8; Seth Peterson 24.0; Bryce Harrison, Montana Western, 24.6; Sterling Lee, Mid-Plains CC, 26.0; Jesse Keysaer 26.5; Trisyn Kalawai'a, Central Arizona College, 29.1;Gus Franzen, SE Oklahoma State, 29.2; Cody Faulkner, Montana State, 35.5.

TIE-DOWN ROPING

Seth Peterson, University of Wyoming, 7.7 seconds; Zane Kilgus, NE Oklahoma A&M, 7.7; Caleb Berquist, Montana State, 8.7; Austin Madison, Mid-Plains CC, 9.1; Garrett Elmore, Western Oklahoma State College, 9.7; Macon Murphy, Panola College, 9.7; Ladd King, Weber State, 9.8; Jase Staudt, University of Wyoming, 9.9.

Average: Caleb Berquist 26.2 seconds; Macon Murphy 29.3; Ladd King 32.6; Garrett Jacobs, Sul Ross State, 33.8; Levi Delamarter, Montana State, 34.3; Collin Palmer, Black Hills State, 35.8; Austin Madison 35.9; Garrett Elmore 37.4; Connor Atkinson, Wharton County JC, 38.2; Cole Dodds, Fresno State, 38.8; Wyatt Vankoll, Blue Mountain CC, 39.9; Kincade Henry, Panola College, 40.5.

TEAM ROPING

Marcus Theriot/Cole Curry, East Mississippi CC, 4.7 seconds; Jase Staudt, University of Wyoming/JC Flake, Gillette College, 5.4; Cobie Dodds, West Hills College/Cody Stewart, Feather River College, 6.3; Jared Whitman/Teegan Leno, Montana State, 6.4; Will Eddleman, Cisco College/Garrett Jacobs, Sul Ross State, 6.5; Jace Hanks, Utah Valley/Kale Lamb, Utah State Eastern, 7.5; Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, Casper College, 7.6; Sherrick Sanborn, Cochise College/Dylan Hill, Mesalands CC, 7.7.

Average: Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson 20.7 seconds; JC Yeahquo/LJ Yeahquo 20.8; Wyatt Murray/Whitt Crozier, Panhandle State, 29.1; Jon Peterson/Trae Smith, Gillette College, 29.8; Will Eddleman/Garrett Jacobs 32.4; Jace Hanks/Kale Lamb 36.8; Stran Morris, Western Oklahoma State College/Kolton White, SE Oklahoma State, 37.2; Wynn Schaack/Zane Patrick, Mid-Plains CC, 45.6; John Gaona/Trey Nowlin, Central Arizona College, 54.2; (on two) Bodie Mattson, Gillette College/Cody Lansing, Casper College, 12.0; Ethan Griffin, Oklahoma State/Blayne Horne, Western Oklahoma State, 13.0; Jase Staudt/JC Flake 15.9.

BARREL RACING

Taylor Moeykens, Montana State, 14.10 seconds; Bradi Good, Weatherford College, 14.11; Abby Hepper, SW Oklahoma State, 14.15; Taylor Hanson, Black Hills State, 14.17; Lake Mehalic, Colorado State, 14.18; Jaylie Matthews, East Mississippi CC, 14.20; Katelyn Danzy, Arkansas-Monticello, 14.24; Shai MDonald, Montana State, 14.26.

Average: Jaylie Matthews 42.70 seconds; Lakken Bice, Dickinson State, 42.78; Sadie Wolaver, SW Oklahoma State, 42.82; Tayla Moeykens 42.85; Abby Hepper 42.92; Shai McDonald 43.08; Karson Bradley, University of Wyoming, 43.28; Payton Schoeppach 43.37; Emilee Pauley 43.42; Lake Mehalic 43.47; Bradi Good 43.51; Brooklin Quisenberry, Cuesta College, 43.52.

BREAKAWAY ROPING

Taylor Lawson, SW Texas JC, 1.6 seconds; Bethanie Shofner, New Mexico State, 1.6; Lexie Russell, Oklahoma State, 2.0; Morgan Foss, Dickinson State, 2.1; Chloe Frey, McNeese State, 2.1; Breanna Jenkins, Montana Western, 2.1; Quincy Segelke, Chadron State College, 2.3; Grace Felton, Lassen CC, 2.3.

Average: Grace Felton 7.6 seconds; Zoie Bedke 7.9; Courtney Peters, Black Hills State, 8.1; Winter Williams, SW Oklahoma State, 9.5; Blair Bryant, East Mississippi CC, 9.5; Catherine Clayton, Cochise College, 10.9; Brianna Williams, Chadron State College, 12.6; Taylor Lawson 16.3; Abbie Shofner, New Mexico State, 16.7; Hannah Phillips, Sa Houston State, 18.3; Jayce Blake, Treasure Valley CC, 27.1; Jade Boote, Dickinson State, 27.2.

GOAT TYING

Paige Rasmussen, Montana State, 6.3 seconds; Lindsey Pulsipher, Montana State, 6.4; Heather McLaughlin, University of West Alabama, 6.4; Kamryn Duncan, McNeese State, 6.7; Sierra Smith, SW Oklahoma State, 6.7; Jill Donnelly, Cochise College, 6.8; Rickie Engesser, Tarleton State, 6.8; Tori Jacobs, South Dakota State, 6,8; Aubree Skone, Walla Walla CC, 6.8.

Average: Paige Rasmussen 18.9 seconds; Mayce Marek 19.7; Jill Donnelly 19.9; Rickie Engesser 20.0; Madelyn Schauer, Eastern New Mexico, 20.2; Kodey Hoss 20.3; Sheyenne Anderson, Missouri Valley College, 20.4; Kamryn Duncan 20.4; Maddee Doerr, Cochise College, 20.7; Taylour Latham, University of Wyoming, 20.8; Heather McLaughlin 20.9; Jacey Hupp, South Dakota State, 21.0.

