College National Finals Rodeo: 3rd go-round results/average leaders

Third go-round winners/average leaders
BAREBACK BRONC RIDING
Kolt Dement, Panola College, 83.0 points; Jacob Lees, West Texas College, 82.5; Nick Pelke, Missouri Valley College, 80.5; Cole Franks, Clarendon College, 79.5; Brody Smith, Montana Western, 79.5; Jake Kesl, Gillette College, 76.0; Matthew Tuni, Fort Lewis CC, 75.0; Dean Thompson, West Texas College, 74.0.
Average: Jacob Lees 247.5 points; Cole Franks 245.5; Kolt Dement 239.5; Nick Pelke 238.5; Dean Thompson 234.0; Waylon Bourgeois, McNeese State, 231.0; Brody Smith 227.0; Gauge McBride, Panola College, 226.5; Ty Pope, Missouri Valley College, 223.5; Jade Taton, Panhandle State, 222.5; Tim Murphy, Hill College, 219.0; Stetson Bierman, Tennessee-Martin, 216.0; Donny Proffit, University of Wyoming, 216.0.
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
Parker Fleet, Hill College, 80.0 points; Karson Mebane, Cal Poly-SLO, 78.5; Cash Wilson, Clarendon College, 75.0; Brody Wells, Clarendon College, 74.0; Ty Pope, Missoouri Valley College, 73.0; Damian Brennan, West Texas College, 72.5; Lachlan Sheppard, West Texas College, 71.5; Dylan Schofield, West Texas College, 71.5.
Average: Cash Wilson 232.0 points; Dylan Schofield 225.5; Weston Patterson, Clarendon College, 221.5; Garrett Uptain, University of Wyoming, 221.0; Clayson Hutchings, Utah State Eastern, 217.0; Reed Neely, Fresno State, 215.0; Jake Barnes, Tarleton State, 213.5; Michael Womack, Panola College, 204.5; Russell Kay, College of Southern Idaho, 199.0; Scott Lauaki, Utah State Eastern, 194.0; (on two) Ty Pope 152.0; Cole Franks, Clarendon College, 150.0.
BULL RIDING
Stefan Tonita, Laramie County CC, 81.0 points; Austin Allred, Utah State Eastern, 75.0; Tristan Hutchings, Sul Ross State, 74.0; Mason Ward. SE Oklahoma State, 73.5; Austin Herrera, Northwest College, 72.0; Koby Jacobson, Mid-Plains CC, 68.5.
Average: Tristen Hutchings 151.5 points; Austin Allred 147.5; Holden Moss, Three Rivers College, 147.0; Cole Skender, Three Rivers College, 84.5; Stefan Tonita 81.0; Quinten Taylor, Casper College, 79.5; Cullen Telfer, Tarleton State, 78.0; Hunter Tate, Coffeyville CC, 77.0; Kolten Achenbach, Missouri Valley College, 76.0; Trey Holston, Fort Scott CC, 73.5; Mason Ward 73.5; TJ Schmidt, Panhandle State, 73.5.
STEER WRESTLING
Ryan Nettle, Texas A&M-Commerce, 3.8 seconds; Bridger Anderson, NW Oklahoma State, 3.9; Riley Westhaver, NW Oklahoma State, 4.0; Grant Peterson, Cal Poly-SLO, 4.0; Gavin Soileau, McNeese State, 4.3; Seth Peterson, University of Wyoming, 4.8; Roy Lee, Missouri Valley College, 5.0; Jesse Keysaer, Tennessee-Martin, 5.2.
Average: Gavin Soileau 15.0 seconds; Walt Arnold, Tarleton State, 18.7; Pacean DeLeeuw, Cisco College, 18.9; Chadron Coffield 23.7; Grant Peterson 23.8; Seth Peterson 24.0; Bryce Harrison, Montana Western, 24.6; Sterling Lee, Mid-Plains CC, 26.0; Jesse Keysaer 26.5; Trisyn Kalawai'a, Central Arizona College, 29.1;Gus Franzen, SE Oklahoma State, 29.2; Cody Faulkner, Montana State, 35.5.
TIE-DOWN ROPING
Seth Peterson, University of Wyoming, 7.7 seconds; Zane Kilgus, NE Oklahoma A&M, 7.7; Caleb Berquist, Montana State, 8.7; Austin Madison, Mid-Plains CC, 9.1; Garrett Elmore, Western Oklahoma State College, 9.7; Macon Murphy, Panola College, 9.7; Ladd King, Weber State, 9.8; Jase Staudt, University of Wyoming, 9.9.
Average: Caleb Berquist 26.2 seconds; Macon Murphy 29.3; Ladd King 32.6; Garrett Jacobs, Sul Ross State, 33.8; Levi Delamarter, Montana State, 34.3; Collin Palmer, Black Hills State, 35.8; Austin Madison 35.9; Garrett Elmore 37.4; Connor Atkinson, Wharton County JC, 38.2; Cole Dodds, Fresno State, 38.8; Wyatt Vankoll, Blue Mountain CC, 39.9; Kincade Henry, Panola College, 40.5.
TEAM ROPING
Marcus Theriot/Cole Curry, East Mississippi CC, 4.7 seconds; Jase Staudt, University of Wyoming/JC Flake, Gillette College, 5.4; Cobie Dodds, West Hills College/Cody Stewart, Feather River College, 6.3; Jared Whitman/Teegan Leno, Montana State, 6.4; Will Eddleman, Cisco College/Garrett Jacobs, Sul Ross State, 6.5; Jace Hanks, Utah Valley/Kale Lamb, Utah State Eastern, 7.5; Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, Casper College, 7.6; Sherrick Sanborn, Cochise College/Dylan Hill, Mesalands CC, 7.7.
Average: Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson 20.7 seconds; JC Yeahquo/LJ Yeahquo 20.8; Wyatt Murray/Whitt Crozier, Panhandle State, 29.1; Jon Peterson/Trae Smith, Gillette College, 29.8; Will Eddleman/Garrett Jacobs 32.4; Jace Hanks/Kale Lamb 36.8; Stran Morris, Western Oklahoma State College/Kolton White, SE Oklahoma State, 37.2; Wynn Schaack/Zane Patrick, Mid-Plains CC, 45.6; John Gaona/Trey Nowlin, Central Arizona College, 54.2; (on two) Bodie Mattson, Gillette College/Cody Lansing, Casper College, 12.0; Ethan Griffin, Oklahoma State/Blayne Horne, Western Oklahoma State, 13.0; Jase Staudt/JC Flake 15.9.
BARREL RACING
Taylor Moeykens, Montana State, 14.10 seconds; Bradi Good, Weatherford College, 14.11; Abby Hepper, SW Oklahoma State, 14.15; Taylor Hanson, Black Hills State, 14.17; Lake Mehalic, Colorado State, 14.18; Jaylie Matthews, East Mississippi CC, 14.20; Katelyn Danzy, Arkansas-Monticello, 14.24; Shai MDonald, Montana State, 14.26.
Average: Jaylie Matthews 42.70 seconds; Lakken Bice, Dickinson State, 42.78; Sadie Wolaver, SW Oklahoma State, 42.82; Tayla Moeykens 42.85; Abby Hepper 42.92; Shai McDonald 43.08; Karson Bradley, University of Wyoming, 43.28; Payton Schoeppach 43.37; Emilee Pauley 43.42; Lake Mehalic 43.47; Bradi Good 43.51; Brooklin Quisenberry, Cuesta College, 43.52.
BREAKAWAY ROPING
Taylor Lawson, SW Texas JC, 1.6 seconds; Bethanie Shofner, New Mexico State, 1.6; Lexie Russell, Oklahoma State, 2.0; Morgan Foss, Dickinson State, 2.1; Chloe Frey, McNeese State, 2.1; Breanna Jenkins, Montana Western, 2.1; Quincy Segelke, Chadron State College, 2.3; Grace Felton, Lassen CC, 2.3.
Average: Grace Felton 7.6 seconds; Zoie Bedke 7.9; Courtney Peters, Black Hills State, 8.1; Winter Williams, SW Oklahoma State, 9.5; Blair Bryant, East Mississippi CC, 9.5; Catherine Clayton, Cochise College, 10.9; Brianna Williams, Chadron State College, 12.6; Taylor Lawson 16.3; Abbie Shofner, New Mexico State, 16.7; Hannah Phillips, Sa Houston State, 18.3; Jayce Blake, Treasure Valley CC, 27.1; Jade Boote, Dickinson State, 27.2.
GOAT TYING
Paige Rasmussen, Montana State, 6.3 seconds; Lindsey Pulsipher, Montana State, 6.4; Heather McLaughlin, University of West Alabama, 6.4; Kamryn Duncan, McNeese State, 6.7; Sierra Smith, SW Oklahoma State, 6.7; Jill Donnelly, Cochise College, 6.8; Rickie Engesser, Tarleton State, 6.8; Tori Jacobs, South Dakota State, 6,8; Aubree Skone, Walla Walla CC, 6.8.
Average: Paige Rasmussen 18.9 seconds; Mayce Marek 19.7; Jill Donnelly 19.9; Rickie Engesser 20.0; Madelyn Schauer, Eastern New Mexico, 20.2; Kodey Hoss 20.3; Sheyenne Anderson, Missouri Valley College, 20.4; Kamryn Duncan 20.4; Maddee Doerr, Cochise College, 20.7; Taylour Latham, University of Wyoming, 20.8; Heather McLaughlin 20.9; Jacey Hupp, South Dakota State, 21.0.