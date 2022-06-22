College National Finals Rodeo contestants find success at Reno Rodeo

A handful of competitors from last week's College National Finals Rodeo in Casper are having a solid showing at the Reno (Nevada) Rodeo this week.

CNFR reserve champion barrel racer Taycie Matthews of East Mississippi Community College leads the first round with a 17.12-second run and is also atop the average leader board with a time of 34.41 seconds on two runs.

McNeese State's Waylon Bourgeois, who finished 14th in bareback bronc riding, leads the first round of bareback at Reno with an 86.5-point ride on Powder River Rodeo's Two Buck Chuck.

In steer wrestling, CNFR champion Walt Arnold of Tarleton State is tied for second in the first round with a 4.1-second run and is fifth in the average with a two-run time of 9.6 seconds.

Tie-down roping champion Kincade Henry of Panola College is fourth in the second round with an 8.3-second run.

The Reno Rodeo runs through Saturday.

