College National Finals Rodeo results through Thursday
agate

College National Finals Rodeo results through Thursday

CNFR

A bullfighter steps in to help after a bull bucked off TJ Schmidt of Panhandle State and hit Schmidt with one of its  horns during the College National Finals Rodeo on Wednesday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Third go-round leaders/average leaders

BAREBACK BRONC RIDING

Kolt Dement, Panola College, 83.0 points; Nick Pelke, Missouri Valley College, 80.5; Brody Smith, Montana Western, 79.5; Jake Kesl, Gillette College, 76.0; Dean Thompson, West Texas College, 74.0; Gauge McBride, Panola College, 73.0; Tim Murphy, Hill College, 72.5; Tyler Smith, Treasure Valley CC, 72.0; Ty Pope, Missouri Valley College, 72.0; Chett Dietz, College of Southern Idaho, 72.0.

Average: Kolt Dement 239.5 points; Nick Pelke 238.5; Dean Thompson 234.0; Waylon Bourgeois, McNeese State, 231.0; Brody Smith 227.0; Gauge McBride 226.5; Ty Pope 223.5; Jade Taton, Panhandle State, 222.5; Ti Murphy 219.0; Stetson Bierman, Tennessee-Martin, 216.0; Jake Kesl 214.0; Shawn Perkins, West Texas College, 212.5.

SADDLE BRONC RIDING

Parker Fleet, Hill College, 80.0 points; Karson Mebane, Cal Poly-SLO, 78.5; Brody Wells, Clarendon College, 74.0; Lachlan Sheppard, West Texas College, 71.5; Dylan Schofield, West Texas College, 71.5; Weston Patterson, Clarendon College, 70.5; Timothy Troyer, SW Oklahoma State, 69.5; Scott Lauaki, Utah State Eastern, 69.0.

Average: Dylan Schofield 225.5 points; Weston Patterson 221.5; Michael WomackPanola College, 204.5; Russell Kay 199.0; Scott Lauaki 194.0; (on two) Cole Franks, Clarendon College, 150.0; Zane Munoz, Cochise College, 144.5; Shaun Mentaberry, College of Southern Idaho, 144.0; Brody Wells 144.0; Karson Mebane 143.0; Lachlan Sheppard 140.5; Timothy Troyer 138.5.

BULL RIDING

Tristan Hutchings, Sul Ross State, 74.0 points; Mason Ward. SE Oklahoma State, 73.5; Austin Herrera, Northwest College, 72.0; Koby Jacobson, Mid-Plains CC, 68.5.

Average: Tristen Hutchings 151.5 points; Holden Moss, Three Rivers College, 147.0; Cole Skender, Three Rivers College, 84.5; Quinten Taylor, Casper College, 79.5; Cullen Telfer, Tarleton State, 78.0; Hunter Tate, Coffeyville CC, 77.0; Kolten Achenbach, Missouri Valley College, 76.0; Trey Holston, Fort Scott CC, 73.5; Mason Ward 73.5; TJ Schmidt, Panhandle State, 73.5; Chris Villanueva, Sam Houston State, 73.0; Austin Allred, Utah State Eastern 72.5

STEER WRESTLING

Ryan Nettle, Texas A&M-Commerce, 3.8 seconds; Bridger Anderson, NW Oklahoma State, 3.9; Riley Westhaver, NW Oklahoma State, 4.0; Grant Peterson, Cal Poly-SLO, 4.0; Gavin Soileau, McNeese State, 4.3; Roy Lee, Missouri Valley College, 5.0; Colton Struxness, South Dakota State, 5.4; Gus Franzen, SE Oklahoma State, 5.4.

Average: Gavin Soileau 15.0 seconds; Walt Arnold, Tarleton State, 18.7; Pacean DeLeeuw, Cisco College, 18.9; Chadron Coffield 23.7; Grant Peterson 23.8; Bryce Harrison, Montana Western, 24.6; Jesse Keysaei, Tennessee-Martin, 26.5; Trisyn Kalawai'a 29.1;Gus Franzen 29.2; Brek Sanderson, College of Southern Idaho, 35.8; (on two) Ryan Nettle 8.2; Bridger Anderson 8.4.

TIE-DOWN ROPING

Seth Peterson, University of Wyoming, 7.7 seconds; Zane Kilgus, NE Oklahoma A&M, 7.7; Austin Madison, Mid-Plains CC, 9.1; Garrett Elmore, Western Oklahoma State College, 9.7; Macon Murphy, Panola College, 9.7; Ladd King, Weber State, 9.8; Jase Staudt, University of Wyoming, 9.9; Chasen Thrasher, Tennessee-Martin, 10.5.

Average: Macon Murphy 29.3; Ladd King 32.6; Garrett Jacobs, Sul Ross State, 33.8; Levi Delamarter, Montana State, 34.3; Collin Palmer 35.8; Austin Madison 35.9; Garrett Elmore 37.4; Connor Atkinson, Wharton County JC, 38.2; Kincade Henry, Panola College, 40.5; Clay Elkington, Central Arizona College, 44.1; Derek Wadsworth, College of Southern Idaho, 55.2; Hiyo Yazzie, Mesalands CC, 57.4.

TEAM ROPING

Cobie Dodds, West Hills College/Cody Stewart, Feather River College, 6.3 seconds; Jared Whitman/Teegan Leno, Montana State, 6.4; Will Eddleman, Cisco College/Garrett Jacobs, Sul Ross State, 6.5; Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, Casper College, 7.6; Sherrick Sanborn, Cochise College/Dylan Hill, Mesalands CC, 7.7; JC Yeahquo/LJ Yeahquo, Western Oklahoma State, 8.0; Garrett Elmore/Jessen James, Western Oklahoma State, 10.0; Stran Morris, Western Oklahoma State/Kolton White, SE Oklahoma State, 10.2.

Average: Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson 20.7; JC Yeahquo/LJ Yeahquo 20.8; Wyatt Murray/Whitt Crozier, Panhandle State, 29.1; Jon Peterson/Trae Smith, Gillette College, 29.8; Will Eddleman/Garrett Jacobs 32.4; Stran Morris/Kolton White 37.2;John Gaona/Trey Nowlin, Central Arizona College, 54.2; (on two) Bodie Mattson, Gillette College/Cody Lansing, Casper College, 12.0; Ethan Griffin, Oklahoma State/Blayne Horne, Western Oklahoma State, 13.0; Jaret Whitman/Teegan Leno 17.8; Chance Thiessen, Weatherford College/Hayden Cape, West Texas A&M, 18.3; Clay Cherry/Clay Elkington, Central Arizona College, 19.8.

BARREL RACING

Bradi Good, Weatherford College, 14.11 seconds; Abby Hepper, SW Oklahoma State, 14.15; Taylor Hanson, Black Hills State, 14.17; Jaylie Matthews, East Mississippi CC, 14.20; Shai MDonald, Montana State, 14.26; Jacqueline Nichols, Central Arizona College, 14.34; Payton Schoeppach, Cuesta College, 14.38; Emilee Pauley, Black Hills State, 14.38.

Average: Jaylie Matthews 42.70 seconds; Abby Hepper 42.92; Shai McDonald 43.08; Karson Bradley, University of Wyoming, 43.28; Payton Schoeppach 43.37; Emilee Pauley 43.42; Bradi Good 43.51; Brooklin Quisenberry, Cuesta College, 43.52; Tea Recanzone, Boise State, 43.65; Taylor Lawson 43.82; Taylor Hanson 43.87; Bryanna Lehrmann, Texas A&M, 44.03.

BREAKAWAY ROPING

Taylor Lawson, SW Texas JC, 1.6 seconds; Morgan Foss, Dickinson State, 2.1; Chloe Frey, McNeese State, 2.1; Quincy Segelke, Chadron State College, 2.3; Kaitlyn Harwell, New Mexico State, 2.4; Aubrey Lee, Arkansas-Monticello, 2.4; Abbie Shofner, New Mexico State, 2.4; Jill Donnelly, Cochise College, 2.6.

Average: Zoie Bedke 7.9 seconds; Courtney Peters 8.1; Winter Williams, SW Oklahoma State, 9.5; Blair Bryant, East Mississippi CC, 9.5; Brianna Williams, Chadron State College, 12.6; Taylor Lawson 16.3; Abbie Shofner 16.7; Jayce Blake 27.1; Jade Boote, Dickinson State, 27.2; McKenzie Frizzell, New Mexico State, 29.8; (on two) Harly Lynn, Southern Arkansas, 4.4; Kaitlyn Harwell 5.5; Quincy Segelke 5.5; Faith Hoffman, University of Wyoming, 5.5.

GOAT TYING

Paige Rasmussen, Montana State, 6.3 seconds; Lindsey Pulsipher, Montana State, 6.4; Kamryn Duncan, McNeese State, 6.7; Jill Donnelly, Cochise College, 6.8; Rickie Engesser, Tarleton State, 6.8; Tori Jacobs, South Dakota State, 6,8l Mayce Marek, Wharton County JC, 6.9; Kodey Hoss, Weatherford College, 7.1; Aimee Davis, Cuesta College, 7.1.

Average: Paige Rasmussen 18.9 seconds; Mayce Marek 19.7; Jill Donnelly 19.9; Rickie Engesser 20.0; Madelyn Schauer, Eastern New Mexico, 20.2; Kodey Hoss 20.3; Sheyenne Anderson, Missouri Valley College, 20.4; Kamryn Duncan 20.4; Maddee Doerr, Cochise College, 20.7; Taylour Latham, University of Wyoming, 20.8; Jacey Hupp, South Dakota State, 21.0; Lindsey Pulsipher 21.6; Tori Jacobs 21.6; Macey Fillmore, Utah State, 21.6.

