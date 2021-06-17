College National Finals Rodeo results through Thursday

Third go-round leaders/average leaders
BAREBACK BRONC RIDING
Kolt Dement, Panola College, 83.0 points; Nick Pelke, Missouri Valley College, 80.5; Brody Smith, Montana Western, 79.5; Jake Kesl, Gillette College, 76.0; Dean Thompson, West Texas College, 74.0; Gauge McBride, Panola College, 73.0; Tim Murphy, Hill College, 72.5; Tyler Smith, Treasure Valley CC, 72.0; Ty Pope, Missouri Valley College, 72.0; Chett Dietz, College of Southern Idaho, 72.0.
Average: Kolt Dement 239.5 points; Nick Pelke 238.5; Dean Thompson 234.0; Waylon Bourgeois, McNeese State, 231.0; Brody Smith 227.0; Gauge McBride 226.5; Ty Pope 223.5; Jade Taton, Panhandle State, 222.5; Ti Murphy 219.0; Stetson Bierman, Tennessee-Martin, 216.0; Jake Kesl 214.0; Shawn Perkins, West Texas College, 212.5.
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
Parker Fleet, Hill College, 80.0 points; Karson Mebane, Cal Poly-SLO, 78.5; Brody Wells, Clarendon College, 74.0; Lachlan Sheppard, West Texas College, 71.5; Dylan Schofield, West Texas College, 71.5; Weston Patterson, Clarendon College, 70.5; Timothy Troyer, SW Oklahoma State, 69.5; Scott Lauaki, Utah State Eastern, 69.0.
Average: Dylan Schofield 225.5 points; Weston Patterson 221.5; Michael WomackPanola College, 204.5; Russell Kay 199.0; Scott Lauaki 194.0; (on two) Cole Franks, Clarendon College, 150.0; Zane Munoz, Cochise College, 144.5; Shaun Mentaberry, College of Southern Idaho, 144.0; Brody Wells 144.0; Karson Mebane 143.0; Lachlan Sheppard 140.5; Timothy Troyer 138.5.
BULL RIDING
Tristan Hutchings, Sul Ross State, 74.0 points; Mason Ward. SE Oklahoma State, 73.5; Austin Herrera, Northwest College, 72.0; Koby Jacobson, Mid-Plains CC, 68.5.
Average: Tristen Hutchings 151.5 points; Holden Moss, Three Rivers College, 147.0; Cole Skender, Three Rivers College, 84.5; Quinten Taylor, Casper College, 79.5; Cullen Telfer, Tarleton State, 78.0; Hunter Tate, Coffeyville CC, 77.0; Kolten Achenbach, Missouri Valley College, 76.0; Trey Holston, Fort Scott CC, 73.5; Mason Ward 73.5; TJ Schmidt, Panhandle State, 73.5; Chris Villanueva, Sam Houston State, 73.0; Austin Allred, Utah State Eastern 72.5
STEER WRESTLING
Ryan Nettle, Texas A&M-Commerce, 3.8 seconds; Bridger Anderson, NW Oklahoma State, 3.9; Riley Westhaver, NW Oklahoma State, 4.0; Grant Peterson, Cal Poly-SLO, 4.0; Gavin Soileau, McNeese State, 4.3; Roy Lee, Missouri Valley College, 5.0; Colton Struxness, South Dakota State, 5.4; Gus Franzen, SE Oklahoma State, 5.4.
Average: Gavin Soileau 15.0 seconds; Walt Arnold, Tarleton State, 18.7; Pacean DeLeeuw, Cisco College, 18.9; Chadron Coffield 23.7; Grant Peterson 23.8; Bryce Harrison, Montana Western, 24.6; Jesse Keysaei, Tennessee-Martin, 26.5; Trisyn Kalawai'a 29.1;Gus Franzen 29.2; Brek Sanderson, College of Southern Idaho, 35.8; (on two) Ryan Nettle 8.2; Bridger Anderson 8.4.
TIE-DOWN ROPING
Seth Peterson, University of Wyoming, 7.7 seconds; Zane Kilgus, NE Oklahoma A&M, 7.7; Austin Madison, Mid-Plains CC, 9.1; Garrett Elmore, Western Oklahoma State College, 9.7; Macon Murphy, Panola College, 9.7; Ladd King, Weber State, 9.8; Jase Staudt, University of Wyoming, 9.9; Chasen Thrasher, Tennessee-Martin, 10.5.
Average: Macon Murphy 29.3; Ladd King 32.6; Garrett Jacobs, Sul Ross State, 33.8; Levi Delamarter, Montana State, 34.3; Collin Palmer 35.8; Austin Madison 35.9; Garrett Elmore 37.4; Connor Atkinson, Wharton County JC, 38.2; Kincade Henry, Panola College, 40.5; Clay Elkington, Central Arizona College, 44.1; Derek Wadsworth, College of Southern Idaho, 55.2; Hiyo Yazzie, Mesalands CC, 57.4.
TEAM ROPING
Cobie Dodds, West Hills College/Cody Stewart, Feather River College, 6.3 seconds; Jared Whitman/Teegan Leno, Montana State, 6.4; Will Eddleman, Cisco College/Garrett Jacobs, Sul Ross State, 6.5; Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, Casper College, 7.6; Sherrick Sanborn, Cochise College/Dylan Hill, Mesalands CC, 7.7; JC Yeahquo/LJ Yeahquo, Western Oklahoma State, 8.0; Garrett Elmore/Jessen James, Western Oklahoma State, 10.0; Stran Morris, Western Oklahoma State/Kolton White, SE Oklahoma State, 10.2.
Average: Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson 20.7; JC Yeahquo/LJ Yeahquo 20.8; Wyatt Murray/Whitt Crozier, Panhandle State, 29.1; Jon Peterson/Trae Smith, Gillette College, 29.8; Will Eddleman/Garrett Jacobs 32.4; Stran Morris/Kolton White 37.2;John Gaona/Trey Nowlin, Central Arizona College, 54.2; (on two) Bodie Mattson, Gillette College/Cody Lansing, Casper College, 12.0; Ethan Griffin, Oklahoma State/Blayne Horne, Western Oklahoma State, 13.0; Jaret Whitman/Teegan Leno 17.8; Chance Thiessen, Weatherford College/Hayden Cape, West Texas A&M, 18.3; Clay Cherry/Clay Elkington, Central Arizona College, 19.8.
BARREL RACING
Bradi Good, Weatherford College, 14.11 seconds; Abby Hepper, SW Oklahoma State, 14.15; Taylor Hanson, Black Hills State, 14.17; Jaylie Matthews, East Mississippi CC, 14.20; Shai MDonald, Montana State, 14.26; Jacqueline Nichols, Central Arizona College, 14.34; Payton Schoeppach, Cuesta College, 14.38; Emilee Pauley, Black Hills State, 14.38.
Average: Jaylie Matthews 42.70 seconds; Abby Hepper 42.92; Shai McDonald 43.08; Karson Bradley, University of Wyoming, 43.28; Payton Schoeppach 43.37; Emilee Pauley 43.42; Bradi Good 43.51; Brooklin Quisenberry, Cuesta College, 43.52; Tea Recanzone, Boise State, 43.65; Taylor Lawson 43.82; Taylor Hanson 43.87; Bryanna Lehrmann, Texas A&M, 44.03.
BREAKAWAY ROPING
Taylor Lawson, SW Texas JC, 1.6 seconds; Morgan Foss, Dickinson State, 2.1; Chloe Frey, McNeese State, 2.1; Quincy Segelke, Chadron State College, 2.3; Kaitlyn Harwell, New Mexico State, 2.4; Aubrey Lee, Arkansas-Monticello, 2.4; Abbie Shofner, New Mexico State, 2.4; Jill Donnelly, Cochise College, 2.6.
Average: Zoie Bedke 7.9 seconds; Courtney Peters 8.1; Winter Williams, SW Oklahoma State, 9.5; Blair Bryant, East Mississippi CC, 9.5; Brianna Williams, Chadron State College, 12.6; Taylor Lawson 16.3; Abbie Shofner 16.7; Jayce Blake 27.1; Jade Boote, Dickinson State, 27.2; McKenzie Frizzell, New Mexico State, 29.8; (on two) Harly Lynn, Southern Arkansas, 4.4; Kaitlyn Harwell 5.5; Quincy Segelke 5.5; Faith Hoffman, University of Wyoming, 5.5.
GOAT TYING
Paige Rasmussen, Montana State, 6.3 seconds; Lindsey Pulsipher, Montana State, 6.4; Kamryn Duncan, McNeese State, 6.7; Jill Donnelly, Cochise College, 6.8; Rickie Engesser, Tarleton State, 6.8; Tori Jacobs, South Dakota State, 6,8l Mayce Marek, Wharton County JC, 6.9; Kodey Hoss, Weatherford College, 7.1; Aimee Davis, Cuesta College, 7.1.
Average: Paige Rasmussen 18.9 seconds; Mayce Marek 19.7; Jill Donnelly 19.9; Rickie Engesser 20.0; Madelyn Schauer, Eastern New Mexico, 20.2; Kodey Hoss 20.3; Sheyenne Anderson, Missouri Valley College, 20.4; Kamryn Duncan 20.4; Maddee Doerr, Cochise College, 20.7; Taylour Latham, University of Wyoming, 20.8; Jacey Hupp, South Dakota State, 21.0; Lindsey Pulsipher 21.6; Tori Jacobs 21.6; Macey Fillmore, Utah State, 21.6.