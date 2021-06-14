College National Finals Rodeo results

First Go-Round
BAREBACK BRONC RIDING
1, Cole Franks, Clarendon College, 83.5 points; 2, Jacob Lees, West Texas College, 83.0; 3, Waylon Bourgeois, McNeese State, 81.5; 4, Lane McGehee, Sam Houston State, 80.0; 4, Ty Pope, Missouri Valley College, 80.0; 6, Dean Thompson, West Texas College, 79.5; 7, Kolt Dement, Panola College, 79.0; 8, Nick Pelke, Missouri Valley College, 77.5.
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
1, Garrett Uptain, Wyoming, 79.5 points; 2, Weston Patterson, Clarendon College, 79.0; 2, Dylan Schofield, Western Texas College, 79.0; 4, Jake Barnes, Tarleton State, 77.5; 5, Reed Neely, Fresno State, 77.0; 6, Cash Wilson, Clarendon College, 76.0; 6, Shaun Mentaberry, College of Southern Idaho, 76.0; 8, Quinten Taylor, Casper College, 75.0.
BULL RIDING
1, Cole Skender, Three Rivers College, 84.5 points; Quinten Taylor, Casper College, 79.5; Cullen Telfer, Tarleton State, 78.0; 4, Hunter Tate, Coffeyville Community College, 77.0; 5, Trey Holston, Fort Scott Community College, 73.5; 6, Chris Villanueva, Sam Houston State, 73.0; 7, Holden Moss, Three Rivers College, 69.5.
STEER WRESTLING
1, Bridger Anderson, Northwestern Oklahoma State, 4.5 seconds; 1, Zane Patrick, Mid-Plains Community College, 4.5; 3, Roy Lee, Missouri Valley College, 5.0; 4, Gus Franzen, Southeastern Oklahoma State, 5.8; 5, Pacean DeLeeuw, Cisco College, 5.9; Walt Arnold, Tatleton State, 6.1; Bryce Harrison, Montana Western, 6.5; Gavin Soileau, McNeese State, 6.6.
TIE-DOWN ROPING
1, Macon Murphy, Panola College, 8.1 seconds; 2, Ty Kirby, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, 8.5; Caleb Berquist, Montana State, 8.7; 4, Zane Kilgus, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, 8.8; 5, Roy Lee, Missouri Valley College, 9.0; 6, Kincade Henry, Panola College, 9.7; 7, Chasen Thrasher, Tennessee-Martin, 9.8; 7, West Smith, East Mississippi Community College, 9.8.
TEAM ROPING
1, Wyatt Murray/Whitt Crozier, Panhandle State, 6.0 seconds; 2, Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, Casper College, 6.1; 3, JC Yeahquo/LJ Yeahquo, Western Oklahoma State College, 6.3; 4, Bodie Mattson, Gillette College/Cody Lansing, Casper College, 6.4; 5, Judd Grover, South Dakota State/Chandler Comfort, Black Hills State, 6.5; 6, Ethan Griffin, Oklahoma State/Blayne Horne, Western Oklahoma State College, 6.6; 7, Peyton Walters, Hill College/Kaden Profili, Trinity College, 7.6; 8, Reno Stoebner, Southwest Texas Junior College/Colton Brittain, Hill College, 11.4.
BARREL RACING
1, Tayla Moeykens, Montana State, 14.24 seconds; 2, Sadie Wolaver, Southwestern Oklahoma State, 14.27; 3, Allison Pauley, South Dakota State, 14.29; 4, Amber Scales, Sam Houston State, 14.32; 4, Lakken Bice, Dickinson State, 14.32; 4, Jaylie Matthews, East Mississippi Community College, 14.32; 7, Karson Bradley, UW, 14.34; Cashen Turner, Texas Tech, 14.36.
BREAKAWAY ROPING
1, Winter Williams, Southwestern Oklahoma State, 1.9 seconds; 2, Grace Felton, Lassen College, 2.1; 2, Zoie Bedke, Idaho State, 2.1; 4, Harley Lynn, Southern Arkansas, 2.2; 5, Abbie Shofner, New Mexico State, 2.3; 6, Alli Masters, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, 2.5; 7, Courtney Peters, Black Hills State, 2.7; 8, Tanegai Zilverberg, Mitchell Technical Institute, 2.8; 8, Jade Boots, Dickinson State, 2.8; 8, Catherine Clayton, Cochise College, 2.8.
GOAT TYING
1, Paige Rasmussen, Montana State, 6.0 seconds; 2, Keni Labrum, Frank Phillips Copllege, 6.2; 2, Sheyenne Anderson, Missouri Valley College, 6.2; 4, Madelyn Schauer, Eastern New Mexico, 6.3; 4, Lacy Bruening, Southwest Texas Junior College, 6.3; 6, Jill Donnelly, Cochise College, 6.4; 6, Lindsey Pulsipher, Montana State, 6.4; 6, McKenna McNeill, Oklahoma State, 6.4.