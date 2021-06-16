College National Finals Rodeo results

THIRD GO-ROUND
Tuesday’s performance
BAREBACK BRONC RIDING
Jake Kesl, Gillette College, 76.0 points; Chett Dietz, College of Southern Idaho, 72.0; Waylon Bourgeois, McNeese State, 71.5; Lucas Samaniego, West Hills College, 69.0; Josh Parker, Otero JC, 68.5; Mitchell Parham, Fresno State, 62.0.
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
Parker Fleet, Hill College, 80.0 points; Lachlan Sheppard, West Texas College, 71.5; Michael Womack, Panola College, 68.5; Russell Kay, College of Southern Idaho, 57.0; Jack Skavdahl, Casper College, 55.5.
BULL RIDING
Mason Ward, SE Oklahoma State, 73.5 points; Koby Jaconbson, Mid-Plains CC, 68.5.
STEER WRESTLING
Bridger Anderson, NW Oklahoma State, 3.9 seconds; Riley Westhaver, NW Oklahoma State, 4.0; Grant Peterson, Cal Poly-SLO, 4.0; Colton Struxness, South Dakota State, 5.4; Davis Mardesich, Feather River College, 7.3; Brek Sanderson, College of Southern Idaho, 10.0.
TIE-DOWN ROPING
Austin Madison, Mid-Plains CC, 9.1 seconds; Chasen Thrasher, Tennessee-Martin, 10.5; Chadron Coffield, Wyoming, 11.2; Collin Palmer, Black Hills State, 11.3; Judd Grover, South Dakota State, 12.5; Wyatt Muggli, Texas A&M—Commerce, 13.2; Colton Guin, Central Arizona College, 15.6; Hiyo Yazzie, Mesalands CC, 20.3; Colt Ramsey, College of Southern Idaho, 25.0.
TEAM ROPING
Jaret Whitman/Teegan Leno, Montana State, 6.4 seconds; Will Eddleman, Cisco College/Garrett Jacobs, Sul Ross State, 6.5; JC Yeahquo/LJ Yeahquo, Western Oklahoma State College, 8.0; Stran Morris, Western Oklahoma State College/Kolton White, SE Oklahoma State, 10.2; Wheaton Williams, Casper College/Jace Engesser, Gillette College, 10.6; Chase Webster, Hill College/Jace Frerck, SW Texas JC, 11.3; Kolton King, Feather River College/Jillian Murray, Fresno State, 15.2.
BARREL RACING
Bradi Good, Weatherford College 14.11 seconds; Abby Hepper, SW Oklahoma State, 14.15; Jaylie Matthews, East Mississippi CC, 14.20; Katelyn Hobbie, SE Oklahoma State, 14.39; Taylor Lawson, SW Texas JC, 14.42; Haylie Mitchell, Treasure Valley CC, 14.66; Emma Smith, Texas A&M, 14.96; Autumn Snyder, Utah State Eastern, 19.30; Bristan Kennedy, Texas Tech, 19.49; Calli Kaufman, Grand Canyon University, 19.52; Kathryn Varian, Cal Poly-SLO, 19.56; Shacie Marr, Eastern New Mexico, 21.12.
BREAKAWAY ROPING
Taylor Lawson, SW Texas JC, 1.6 seconds (arena record); Kaitlyn Harwell, New Mexico State, 2.4; Zoie Bedke, Idaho State, 2.8; Hailey Hardeman, Wyoming, 3.7; Brianna Williams, Chadron State College, 6.4; McKenzie Frizzell, New Mexico State, 12.1; Riata Goemmer, Treasure Valley CC, 12.3; Mikayla Witter, Montana Western, 12.6; Saige Sealy, Cisco College, NT; Brandy Schaack, Wyoming, NT; Alyssa Boyd, Utah State, NT; Haven Jones, Idaho State, NT; Cassidy Cook, Cuesta College, NT; Jadyn Gould, Panola College, NT.
GOAT TYING
Paige Rasmussen, Montana State, 6.3 seconds; Lindsey Pulsipher, Montana State, 6.4; Tori Jacobs, Sout Dakota State, 6.8; Mayce Marek, Wharton County JC, 6.9; Aimee Davis, Cuesta College, 7.1; Kodey Hoss, Weatherford College, 7.1; Taylour Latham, Wyoming, 7.2; Maddee Doerr, Cochise College, 7.5; Mylee Mickelsen, Idaho State, 7.5; Faith Hoffman, Wyoming, 8.1; Jimi Lloyd, Idaho State, 9.5; Keni Labrum, Frank Phillips College, 12.6; Shelby Rasmussen, Montana State, NT.