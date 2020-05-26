You are the owner of this article.
College National Finals Rodeo will remain in Casper through 2027
COLLEGE RODEO

College National Finals Rodeo will remain in Casper through 2027

CNFR: Steer Wrestler

Rooster Yazzie of Western Texas College loses his hat as he competes in steer wrestling during the College National Finals Rodeo on June 11, 2019 at the Casper Events Center.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

This year’s College National Finals Rodeo may have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but college rodeo’s showcase event is set to return to the Casper Events Center through 2027 after the Casper City Council recently agreed to a five-year contract extension.

The CNFR has been held in Casper every year since 1999. And, outside of being held at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds in 2000, the week-long rodeo has been at the Events Center. This year’s CNFR was scheduled for June 14-20 before the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association, the governing body of college rodeo, released a statement May 8 that it was canceling the event.

Coronavirus forces cancellation of 2020 College National Finals Rodeo

The NIRA and the Natrona County Board of Commissioners still need to approve the contract extension, but that is considered to be a mere formality.

“We’re excited and delighted that we get to return to Casper,” NIRA director of public relations & administration Sarah Neely said last week in a phone interview. “We’re anticipating a great relationship and we’re looking forward to the extended agreement.”

Brook Kaufman, the CEO of Visit Casper, told the Star-Tribune earlier this month that “the cancellation of this year’s CNFR will have a $1.9 million economic impact on Casper.”

In 2011, the NIRA and the Casper City Council signed a 10-year deal to keep the CNFR in Casper through 2022.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

