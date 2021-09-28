Competitors with Wyoming ties look to punch tickets to National Finals Rodeo

Casper brothers and former T-Birds Kellan and Carson Johnson came up just short in qualifying for their first NFR. The team ropers, who had climbed inside the top 15 in August, finished Monday 22nd (Kellan, heading) and 20th (Carson, heeling), respectively, in the world standings.

Utah’s Stetson Wright, who set a PRCA regular-season record by winning more than $320,000 in the all-around, also enters the NFR atop the saddle bronc standings and is No. 2 in bull riding behind six-time world champ Sage Kimzey. Other event leaders through Monday were: Tilden Hooper in bareback, Jacob Talley in steer wrestling, Shane Hanchey in tie-down roping, Dustin Egusquiza (heading) and Junior Nogueira (heeling) in team roping and Hailey Kinsel in barrel racing.

After last year’s NFR was moved to Arlington, Texas, because of the pandemic, this year’s event returns to Thomas & Mack Stadium on Dec. 2-11.

