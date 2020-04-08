Coronavirus forces cancellation of 2020 College National Finals Rodeo

"Obviously, public safety is the No. 1 issue for us. And the impact if we were to wait to make an official announcement ... the personnel and the schools being able to get there on such short notice, it was just easier to make the call earlier rather than later."

For Casper College rodeo coach Jhett Johnson, who lives with his family on a ranch outside of town, not having the CNFR this summer is a double-edged sword. Both the Thunderbirds' men's and women's teams had qualified for the CNFR by finishing second in the Central Rocky Mountain Region. The University of Wyoming men and women were leading the region after five fall rodeos, which are the only college rodeos they competed in before the spring season was canceled last month.

"I can’t believe it," Johnson said. "It makes me sick because I live here. This community needs this. With so many events being canceled we needed the college finals, these businesses needed this.

"It’s going to be hard to recover," he added. "With our men’s and women’s teams qualifying, that was 10 rooms that just Casper College was going to book. It’s not good at all."

A former world champion team roper, Johnson also knows how difficult it is for all the competitors who had qualified for the CNFR to not get the chance to showcase their rodeo skills at the Events Center.