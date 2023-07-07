Christmas came early for Buffalo bareback bronc rider Cole Reiner.

Saddle bronc riders Tanner Butner from Daniel and Brody Cress from Hillsdale also got to open some presents early this year.

The three Wyoming cowboys all took advantage of “Cowboy Christmas” this week to pad their pocket books and make a move in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings.

Reiner finished first at both the St. Paul Rodeo in St. Paul, Oregon, and the World’s Oldest Rodeo in Prescott, Arizona; and finished second at Mandan Rodeo Days in Manda, North Dakota, to win more than $25,000 and move from seventh to fourth in the standings.

The former Casper College cowboy scored 88 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics’ Mustard at St. Paul to win more than $12,000 and had an 88.5 on Championship Pro Rodeo’s Pass the Hat to add nearly $7,000. His second-place finish in North Dakota netted him another $5,500.

Reiner is once again in position to qualify for the season-ending Wranglers National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. The 24-year-old finished fifth in his NFR debut in 2020 and was seventh each of the last two years.

Butner is looking to make his second consecutive appearance at the NFR. He tied seven-time world champion Stetson Wright for the top spot at the Home of Champions Rodeo in Red Lodge, Montana, with an 85.5 on Brookman Rodeo’s Lonely Dreamer to pocket nearly $3,000.

Butner also was second at the Oakley Independence Days Rodeo in Oakley City, Utah; and tied for second at St. Paul and the Livingston Roundup Rodeo in Livingston, Montana, on his way to winning nearly $20,000 during the week-long stretch of big-money rodeos. His big week helped him jump from No. 11 to No. 7 in the world standings.

Cress moved from No. 13 to No. 10 on the strength of wins at the World’s Oldest Rodeo and two in Oregon — the Eugene Pro Rodeo and the Molalla Buckeroo Rodeo — as well as a third-place showing at the Cody Stampede.

The three-time NFR average winner (2017, ‘19 and ‘21) had an 88-point ride on Kirsten Vold Rodeo Company’s I’ma Be in Arizona, an 87 on Four Star Rodeo’s Watch This in Eugene and an 87 on Western Rodeos’ Evil Genius.

Those three victories, as well as a third-place finish at the Cody Stampede, helped Cress win nearly $24,000 for the week.

Wyoming competitors weren’t the only big winners during Cowboy Christmas.

Stetson Wright, who is chasing his fifth consecutive all-around world title, jumped to the top of the bull riding standings with wins at the Cody Stampede and the Oakley Independence Day Rodeo.

Wright scored a 90 on Frontier Rodeo Company’s Pokerface to earn more than $10,000 at Cody and topped that with a 91 on New Star Pro Rodeo’s Smorgasboard at the Utah rodeo to add another $7.000.

For the week, Wright won more than $22,000 in bull riding and more than $9,000 in saddle bronc.

Saddle bronc world standings leader Sage Newman grabbed titles at Cody, Mandan and the Black Hills Roundup in Belle Fourche, South Dakota, to win more than $26,000.

Tristen Hutchings, who won the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper last month, had three top-5 finishes in three different states — Wyoming, Arizona and Utah — to pocked nearly $24,000.

CNFR barrel racing champ Taycie Matthews, remained at No. 15 in the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association world standings thanks to a first-place showing at the Killdeer Mountain Roundup PRCA Rodeo in Killdeer, North Dakota.

Also winning titles at the Cody Stampede were Tim O’Connell (bareback), Blake Knowles (steer wrestling), King Pickett (tie-down roping), Tanner Tomlinson and Patrick Smith (team roping), Paige Jones (barrel racing) and Martha Angelone (breakaway roping).

Summer rodeo action continues through the rest of the month headlined by the Calgary Stampede, which kicks off Friday and has a payout of more than $1.79 million. Also on the schedule are the Laramie Jubilee Days, the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo in Casper and the Sheridan WYO Rodeo.