Cowboys, cowgirls set to return to Casper for College National Finals Rodeo

With Tuesday's announcement that the 2021 College National Finals Rodeo will take place June 13-19 at the Ford Wyoming Center, cowboys and cowgirls from around the country can start making plans to compete in Casper after a year's hiatus.

Competitors from the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association's 11 regions are in the process of trying to qualify for the CNFR, although two regions -- Grand Canyon and Rocky Mountain -- have already completed their seasons. The majority have just one or two spring rodeos remaining and should have their team and individual qualifiers in place in early May.

It hasn't been easy, though.

"Every region has done things just a little different just to give these kids an opportunity to compete," Saran Neely, director of public relations and administration for the NIRA, said in a phone interview. "Some regions didn’t have rodeos in the fall and just went with spring rodeos. And some of our regions just went strictly with slack rodeos or double- and triple-headers."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}