COLLEGE RODEO

Cowboys, Pronghorns win team titles at Lamar CC Rodeo

College National Finals Rodeo (copy)

Casper College's Myles Carlson holds onto the reins of Delta Ship during the bareback bronc riding at the College National Finals Rodeo on June 17 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

 Abigail Landwehr

The team races in the 2022-23 Central Rocky Mountain Region rodeo season are decidedly one-sided through the first four rodeos of the fall campaign.

At the rodeo in Lamar, Colorado, this past weekend, the University of Wyoming men’s team held off Casper College while the Gillette College women’s team more than doubled the point total of runner-up UW. Not surprisingly, those four teams are atop the team standings heading into the final rodeo of the fall season.

The Cowboys, led by Dylan Grant’s bull riding win, finished with 630 points to edge Casper College, which finished with 625. The T-Birds’ Myles Carlson won the bareback competition with 151 points on two head and the pairing of Weston Mills and Braden Brost took the team roping crown with a two-run time of 14.6 seconds.

Also winning individual titles over the weekend were Sheridan College’s Clancy Glenn (saddle bronc) and Central Wyoming College’s Clay Reiner (steer wrestling) Wyatt Lee Stephens (tie-down roping).

Gillette College got wins from Layni Stevens in breakaway and Haiden Thompson in goat tying on its way to scoring 440 points. UW was a distant second with 170 points.

Laramie County Community College’s Kassidy Dunagan won the barrel racing.

The CRMR fall season concludes this weekend with the Shawn Dubie Memorial Rodeo at LCCC in Cheyenne.

Lamar CC Rodeo

Friday-Sunday at Lamar, Colo.

Men

TEAM: University of Wyoming 630, Casper College 625, Central Wyoming College 395, Laramie County Community College 380, Eastern Wyoming College 215, Sheridan College 210, Otero Junior College 80, Gillette College 40, Chadron State College NS.

Bareback Bronc Riding: Myles Carlson, CC, 151 points; Brice Patterson, UW, 148; Cinch Kiger, CSC, 142; Creede Guardamondo, OJC, 136; Drake Amundson, UW, 134.

Saddle Bronc Riding: Clancy Glenn, SC, 147 points; Kasey Rosendahl, CC, 78; James Perrin, CC, 74; Cian Ahern, CC, 70; Tayson Jones, SC, 68.

Bull Riding: Dylan Grant, UW, 75 points.

Steer Wrestling: Clay Reiner, CWC, 9.4 seconds; Bridger Amiotte, EWC, 10.0; Dustin Thompson, CWC, 10.9; Kaden Berger, UW, 10.9; Jacob Wang, UW, 11.4.

Tie-Down Roping: Wyatt Lee Stephens, CWC, 18.6 seconds; Cameron Jensen, UW, 18.9; Braden Brost, CC, 19.0; Stratton Kohr, UW, 19.6; Colton Zimmerman, EWC, 19.6.

Team Roping: Weston Mills/Braden Brost, CC, 14.6 seconds; Rowdy Weil/Roan Weil, CC, 14.9; Rio Nutter, UW/Reece Wadhams, LCCC, 15.1; Kolby Bradley, CC/Troupe Coors, UW, 15.9.

Women

TEAM: Gillette College 440, University of Wyoming 170, Northeastern Junior College 100, Sheridan College 100, Laramie County Community College 90, Casper College 40, Eastern Wyoming College 35.

Barrel Racing: Kassidy Dunagan, LCCC, 35.47 seconds; Jaycie West, GC, 35.74; Rayne Grant, LCCC, 35.77; Kodey Hoss, UW, 36.06; Mylee Welch, LCCC, 36.06.

Breakaway Roping: Layni Stevens, GC, 5.4 seconds; Ellie Bard, GC, 5.7; Kelsey Lensegrav, UW, 5.8; Camri Elshere, SC, 5.9; Hailey Hardeman, UW, 15.2.

Goat Tying: Haiden Thompson, GC, 14.6 seconds; Kodey Hoss, UW, 15.3; Wacey Day, NJC, 15.5; Kelsey Lensegrav, UW, 16.0; Elli Rettinger, CC, 16.2.

Inside

