Cowboys, Pronghorns win team titles at Lamar CC Rodeo

The team races in the 2022-23 Central Rocky Mountain Region rodeo season are decidedly one-sided through the first four rodeos of the fall campaign.

At the rodeo in Lamar, Colorado, this past weekend, the University of Wyoming men’s team held off Casper College while the Gillette College women’s team more than doubled the point total of runner-up UW. Not surprisingly, those four teams are atop the team standings heading into the final rodeo of the fall season.

The Cowboys, led by Dylan Grant’s bull riding win, finished with 630 points to edge Casper College, which finished with 625. The T-Birds’ Myles Carlson won the bareback competition with 151 points on two head and the pairing of Weston Mills and Braden Brost took the team roping crown with a two-run time of 14.6 seconds.

Also winning individual titles over the weekend were Sheridan College’s Clancy Glenn (saddle bronc) and Central Wyoming College’s Clay Reiner (steer wrestling) Wyatt Lee Stephens (tie-down roping).

Gillette College got wins from Layni Stevens in breakaway and Haiden Thompson in goat tying on its way to scoring 440 points. UW was a distant second with 170 points.

Laramie County Community College’s Kassidy Dunagan won the barrel racing.

The CRMR fall season concludes this weekend with the Shawn Dubie Memorial Rodeo at LCCC in Cheyenne.