Ten cowboys with Wyoming ties are in position to qualify for the season-ending National Finals Rodeo as the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit heads into the summer months.

Wyoming natives Tanner Butner (Daniel) and Brody Cress (Hillsdale) are both in the top 15 of the PRCA saddle bronc standings, with Brody Wells (Powell) and Q Taylor (Casper) just outside the top 15. The top 15 competitors in each event qualify for the NFR.

Butner, who made his NFR debut last year, is currently No. 6 in the standings with more than $54,500 won on the season. The 26-year-old had a strong showing in Texas at the start of the year, winning nearly $10,000 at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo and more than $20,000 combined at rodeos in San Antonio, Houston, Austin and San Angelo.

Cress is No. 11 with more than $47,000, highlighted by winning more than $10,000 at RODEOHOUSTON in early March. Cress is a six-time NFR qualifier and won NFR average titles in 2017, 2019 and 2021.

Also in saddle bronc, Powell's Brody Wells is No. 18 and Casper's Q Taylor is No. 20.

Wells, who finished fourth in the average at last year's College National Finals Rodeo while competing for team champion Tarleton State, has won more than $36,000 on the season. He pocketed almost half of that at the season-opening Brad Gjermundson Extreme Broncs event back in October in New Town, North Dakota.

Taylor competed for Casper College the past two years before leaving the T-Birds this spring to focus on his pro career. He won the Mountain State Circuit Finals last year and made a big move in May when he won the Redding (California) Rodeo with an 88.5-point ride on Bridwell Pro Rodeo's Indian Burn.

Former Sheridan College cowboy and three-time world champ (2016, 2019, 2022) Zeke Thurston is third in the standings with more than $94,000. Thurston enters June on a hot streak after pocketing more than $9,000 by winning the finals at an extreme bronc event in Miles City, Montana, three weeks ago.

In bareback bronc riding, Buffalo's Cole Reiner is No. 18 ($32,841) and Diamondville's Donny Proffit is No. 31 ($20,019).

Reiner, a former Casper College cowboy, is a three-time NFR qualifier (2020-22). At RODEOHOUSTON in March, he finished fourth in the finals and won nearly $14,000 during the three-week rodeo.

Proffit is scheduled to compete for the University of Wyoming in the CNFR, which runs June 11-17 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. Proffit got his first PRCA finals victory in April at the Red Bluff Round-Up in California with a 90-point ride on C5 Rodeo's Virgil that earned him more than $7,700.

Also on the pro circuit, tie-down roper Riley Pruitt (Eastern Wyoming College) is No. 5 in the standings and team roping heelers Trey Yates (Casper College) and Sid Sporer (Cody) are Nos. 17 and 22, respectively. Barrel racer Amanda Welsh, a Gillette native who now lives in Texas, is No. 23 in the Women's Professional Rodeo Association standings.

The 2023 NFR is Dec. 7-16 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.