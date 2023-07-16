Jess Pope got just what he needed Saturday night at the Central Wyoming Rodeo: a great draw, a win and, most importantly, some much-needed momentum.

The reigning bareback bronc riding world champ scored 89.0 points on The Cervi Brothers' Prairie Fire to win the short go-round and also won the average with a two-head total of 173.5 points.

"Momentum is a big thing coming out of here," Pope said.

The Waverly, Kansas, cowboy entered the week No. 18 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings with $52,843. But he won more than $6,000 in Casper, and pocketed $3,400 by finishing third at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, which could propel him back into the top 15.

And with big-money rodeos in Idaho and Utah and Cheyenne Frontier Days still to come in the next few weeks, Pope is ready to make a push to get back to Las Vegas for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

"I had a tough start to the summer this year," Pope admitted. "But we’ve got some good rodeos coming up so it’s good to get a win under my belt now and kind of remind a guy that he can win.

"Shoot, these next few weeks can mean just as much as the Fourth of July."

Even though Pope had never been on Prairie Fire before, he was ready for the challenge. The bay burst out of the gate and went airborne to try and toss Pope before circling to the right toward the end of the ride.

"I was a little bit nervous because she bucked really hard and got up in the air," he said. "If you stub your toe it’s not going to go good. But it turns out it was pretty good for me today."

Defending College National Finals Rodeo champ Weston Timberman had an 86.0 to finish second in the round and 2021 CNFR champ Cole Franks was second in the average with 170.0 points.

Thermopolis's Roedy Farrell, who will compete in the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette this week, finished sixth in the average.

In other events:

Trevor Reiste won the bull riding with 177.0 points. Reiste, who won the first go with an 89.5, was second in the short go with an 87.5.

Hayes Weight won the short go with an 88.5 on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Dirty Mike. Ky Hamilton, who is No. 2 in the world standings, failed to make the 8-second whistle on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Vitalix Milburn Special and appeared to suffer an injury when the bull's horn grazed his head.

In saddle bronc, Damian Brennan had 172.5 points on two head to win the average. The reserve champ at the CNFR in June also scored 86.0 points in the short go to tie Logan Hay and Rock Springs' Bailey Small for the win.

Steer wrestler Blake Knowles was in Colorado Springs, Colorado, earlier in the day to see his dad, Butch Knowles, inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame and then drove to Casper to win the short go with a 3.6-second run.

Arkansas bulldogger Denell Henderson won the average with an 8.2.

Barrel racer Paige Jones of Wayne, Oklahoma, had the fastest run of the week, turning the cloverleaf pattern in 17.05 seconds, to win the short go and the average with a 34.23.

Lane Livingston won tie-down roping with a two-run time of 17.8 seconds. The Seymour, Texas, cowboy also won the short go with an 8.6.

The team roping average title went to Jake Smith of Broken Bow, Oklahoma, and Douglas Rich of Herrick, Illinois, with a two-run time of 9.8 seconds. Smith and Rich tied Clint Summers of Lake City, Florida, and Jake Long of Coffeyville, Kansas, for the short go title with a 5.2.

Rhen Richard and Jeremy Buhler, who are leading the world standings, had a no-time.