Defending world champ Ryder Wright sets pace at Central Wyoming Rodeo

After the rain and thunder finally stopped Tuesday night, fans at the Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo in Casper saw some impressive action during the first performance.

Defending world champion saddle bronc rider Ryder Wright had an 83-point ride on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Scarlette to tie for the lead with older brother Rusty, who scored 83 on Cervi Brothers Rodeo's The Natural. The 23-year-old Ryder, who also won the world title in 2017, currently leads the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings with more than $118,000 on the season.

The other roughstock events saw two cowboys who are fighting to qualify for the season-ending National Finals Rodeo set the standard in their respective events.

Mason Clements took the lead in bareback bronc riding with an 87.5 on Cervi Championship Rodeo's High Rolling Sidney while Jordan Spears is atop the bull riding after his 89.5 on Cervi Championship Rodeo's War Crimes. Both Clements and Spears are currently 15th in the PRCA world standings, which puts them on the cutoff spot for the NFR.