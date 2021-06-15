Dickinson State barrel racer Lakken Bice wins round, leads average at CNFR

Competing in her first College National Finals Rodeo, Lakken Bice didn’t know what to expect.

The Dickinson State barrel racer had a solid run in the first go-round Monday, tying for fourth place with a 14.32-second run. Turns out Bice was just getting started.

The senior won the second go-round Tuesday with a 14.07 — the fastest run of the first two days — and took the lead in the average with a two-run time of 28.39 seconds.

“I had never been here before, especially on this horse,” Bice said. “My main focus the first round was just to get a feel for the arena and show my horse what it was like. After the first round, I was like, ‘You know what? He likes it and I think we can do good here so I’m just going to try to go as fast as possible.’”

Bice finished her run Tuesday morning inside the Ford Wyoming Center before an appreciative crowd that was just starting its day. Bice’s blazing run aboard Caliente, which she has only owned since last April, jolted them awake.

“At first it was quiet and then I guess people saw the time,” Bice said. “That’s when I looked up ... and I was pretty happy. After the run I felt really good, but he’s the kind of horse that feels like he runs in slow motion.