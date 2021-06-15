Dickinson State barrel racer Lakken Bice wins round, leads average at CNFR

Competing in her first College National Finals Rodeo, Lakken Bice didn’t know what to expect.
The Dickinson State barrel racer had a solid run in the first go-round Monday, tying for fourth place with a 14.32-second run. Turns out Bice was just getting started.
The senior won the second go-round Tuesday with a 14.07 — the fastest run of the first two days — and took the lead in the average with a two-run time of 28.39 seconds.
“I had never been here before, especially on this horse,” Bice said. “My main focus the first round was just to get a feel for the arena and show my horse what it was like. After the first round, I was like, ‘You know what? He likes it and I think we can do good here so I’m just going to try to go as fast as possible.’”
Bice finished her run Tuesday morning inside the Ford Wyoming Center before an appreciative crowd that was just starting its day. Bice’s blazing run aboard Caliente, which she has only owned since last April, jolted them awake.
“At first it was quiet and then I guess people saw the time,” Bice said. “That’s when I looked up ... and I was pretty happy. After the run I felt really good, but he’s the kind of horse that feels like he runs in slow motion.
“It honestly surprised me because he’s normally just my outdoor horse. But the horse I usually run inside got hurt so I needed (Caliente) to step up this week. I didn’t think he would clock that much faster from one run to the next. He got rolling and I just had to hold on.”
Bice has until Friday’s performance before making her final run. Not surprisingly, she’s looking forward to some time off.
“It will be nice to have the emotional break and just regroup and let my nerves settle down,” Bice admitted.
Sam Houston State’s Amber Scales was second in the go-round with a 14.17 and is third in the average with a 28.45. Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Sadie Wolaver, who tied East Mississippi Community College’s for third in the go-round with a 14.18, is second in the average with a 28.45.
Breakaway roping
Harley Lynn of Southern Arkansas won the first go-round with a 2.2-second run. She liked it so much she did it again Tuesday and leads the average with a two-run time of 4.4 seconds. The University of Wyoming’s Brandy Schaack won the go-round with a 2.0 followed by Panola College’s Jadyn Gould with a 2.1.
Competing in her first CNFR, UW’s Faith Hoffman had a 2.4 to tie for fourth in the round and sits fifth in the average with a 5.5.
“I came in and saw my draw and made my game plan to see the start and then just went and roped the cow,” Hoffman explained. “There’s a lot more to it, but really just work on the fundamentals that we work on every day.
“That’s why you practice, so you can have that muscle memory that when you get here you just go execute. By the time we get here it’s too late to change anything … we rope how we rope and we tie how we tie.”
Goat tying
One day after being the first goat tyer to compete at this year’s CNFR, Montana State’s Paige Rasmussen was the last to go during Tuesday’s slack. It didn’t matter, though, as she finished both days atop the standings.
Rasmussen won the first go with a 6-second run and followed that with a 6.6 Tuesday to take the lead in the average with a two-run time of 12.6 seconds.
Missouri Valley College’s Sheyenne Anderson and Wharton County Junior College’s are tied for second in the average at 12.8.
Lariat Larner of Oklahoma State won the second go-round with a 6.1 while Marek and Cal Poly-SLO’s Maggie Usher tied for second with 6.3-second runs.
Team roping
Hometown Casper College continued its impressive showing in team roping Tuesday as Cody Lansing, who is roping with Gillette College’s Bodie Mattson, finished second in the second go-round with a time of 5.6 seconds and took the lead in the average with a two-run time of 12.0 seconds.
Brothers Kellan and Carson Johnson, who placed second in the first go, tied for eighth Tuesday, which moved them into fourth in the average with a 13.1.
The duo of Sul Ross State’s Lane Cooper and Weatherford College’s Blake Bentley won the go-round with a 5.4.