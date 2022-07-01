 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PRO RODEO

Five-time world champ Stetson Wright to miss remainder of Cowboy Christmas

A wrist injury will sideline five-time world champ Stetson Wright for the remainder of Cowboy Christmas.

Wright, who leads the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings in both the all-around and bull riding and is second in saddle bronc riding, made the decision after the Greeley (Colorado) Stampede, which ended Thursday. The 22-year-old cowboy from Milford, Utah, tied for the first go-round win in saddle bronc and finished third in the first go of bull riding at the rodeo.

Wright has won the past three all-around world titles in addition to finishing atop the bull riding in 2020 and winning the saddle bronc gold buckle last year.

He currently has won more than $248,000 on the PRCA circuit this year.

Wright expects to return for the Dinosaur Roundup Rodeo in Vernal, Utah, on July 9.

Stetson Wright headshot

Wright
