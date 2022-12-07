 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Wind River Casino Sports
NATIONAL FINALS RODEO

Former Casper College team roper Trey Yates and Tyler Wade win Round 7 at NFR

  • 0

Former Casper College team roper Trey Yates and partner Tyler Wade continued their recent hot streak at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Yates and Wade won the round with a 3.9-second run to finish in the money for the third time in the last four rounds. They won Round 4 -- also with a time of 3.9 seconds -- and finished fifth in Round 6.

Saddle bronc rider Zeke Thurston finished second with an 88.5-point ride on Corey & Lange Rodeo's Monster and remained atop the NFR average title with 609.5 points on seven head. The former Sheridan College cowboy is now fourth in the world standings and moved within striking distance of leader Sage Newman. With three rounds remaining, Thurston trails Newman by a little more than $45,000.

Also in saddle bronc, Daniel's Tanner Butner placed ninth with a 76.0 and Hillsdale's Brody Cress was 10th with a 74.0. Logan Hay won the round with a 90-point ride for his third consecutive victory in the event.

People are also reading…

In bareback bronc riding, Jess Pope won the round with an 89.0 to increase his lead in the world standings. Pope, who entered the NFR second in the world standings behind Buffalo's Cole Reiner, has finished in the money in six of seven rounds and has won more than $131,000 through the first seven rounds.

Reiner has won a little more than $46,000 and dropped to fourth in the world rankings behind Pope, Kaycee Feild and Leighton Barry. Reiner and former Central Wyoming College cowboy Ty Breuer tied for ninth in the round with 79-point rides.

Trevor Kastner won the bull riding with a 90.5, defending College National Finals Rodeo champ Kincade Henry won tie-down with a 7.1-second run, Ty Erickson had a 3.7 to win steer wrestling and Wenda Johnson took the victory lap in barrel racing after her 13,60-second run.

Zeke Thurston 2021 headshot

Thurston

NFR Tracker

How the six cowboys with Wyoming ties fared in the seventh round of the National Finals Rodeo.

Ty Breuer

EVENT: Bareback Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Attended Central Wyoming College.

WEDNESDAY: Tied for 9th with a 79.0-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $11,555

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 9th with 574.0 points on seven head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 15th with $115,749 ... trails leader Jess Pope by $175,227.

Tanner Butner

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Daniel native.

WEDNESDAY: 9th with a 76.0-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $29,742

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 4th with 570.0 points on six head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 14th with $133,481 ... trails leader Sage Newman by $174,868.

Brody Cress

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Hillsdale native and Cheyenne East High School graduate.

WEDNESDAY: 10th with a 74.0-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $16,063

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 5th with 559.0 points on six head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 6th with $198,707 ... trails leader Sage Newman by $109,642.

Cole Reiner

EVENT: Bareback Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Buffalo native attended Sheridan College and Casper College.

WEDNESDAY: Tied for 9th with a 79.0-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $46,375

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 5th with 587.5 points on seven head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 4th with $207,346 ... trails leader Jess Pope by $83,630.

Zeke Thurston

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Attended Sheridan College.

WEDNESDAY: 2nd with an 88.5-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $118,815

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 1st with 609.5 points on seven head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 4th with $262,253 ... trails leader Sage Newman by $45,686.

Trey Yates

EVENT: Team Roping (heeler)

WYOMING TIES: Attended Eastern Wyoming College, Laramie County CC and Casper College.

WEDNESDAY: Yates and partner Tyler Wade were 1st with an 3.9-second run.

NFR EARNINGS: $75,289

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 5th with 26.5 seconds on five runs.

WORLD STANDINGS: 7th with $170,300 ... trails leader Junior Nogueira by $1-4,186.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Five players who have played at five World Cups

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News