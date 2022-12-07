Former Casper College team roper Trey Yates and Tyler Wade win Round 7 at NFR

Former Casper College team roper Trey Yates and partner Tyler Wade continued their recent hot streak at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Yates and Wade won the round with a 3.9-second run to finish in the money for the third time in the last four rounds. They won Round 4 -- also with a time of 3.9 seconds -- and finished fifth in Round 6.

Saddle bronc rider Zeke Thurston finished second with an 88.5-point ride on Corey & Lange Rodeo's Monster and remained atop the NFR average title with 609.5 points on seven head. The former Sheridan College cowboy is now fourth in the world standings and moved within striking distance of leader Sage Newman. With three rounds remaining, Thurston trails Newman by a little more than $45,000.

Also in saddle bronc, Daniel's Tanner Butner placed ninth with a 76.0 and Hillsdale's Brody Cress was 10th with a 74.0. Logan Hay won the round with a 90-point ride for his third consecutive victory in the event.

In bareback bronc riding, Jess Pope won the round with an 89.0 to increase his lead in the world standings. Pope, who entered the NFR second in the world standings behind Buffalo's Cole Reiner, has finished in the money in six of seven rounds and has won more than $131,000 through the first seven rounds.

Reiner has won a little more than $46,000 and dropped to fourth in the world rankings behind Pope, Kaycee Feild and Leighton Barry. Reiner and former Central Wyoming College cowboy Ty Breuer tied for ninth in the round with 79-point rides.

Trevor Kastner won the bull riding with a 90.5, defending College National Finals Rodeo champ Kincade Henry won tie-down with a 7.1-second run, Ty Erickson had a 3.7 to win steer wrestling and Wenda Johnson took the victory lap in barrel racing after her 13,60-second run.