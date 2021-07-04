 Skip to main content
Four events see lead changes at Cody Stampede on Saturday night
CODY STAMPEDE

Emily Miller at Cody

Emily Miller-Beisel rides Chongo to take the lead in the barrel racing at the Cody Stamped on Saturday night in Cody.

 Courtesy, PRCA

National Finals Rodeo veterans rode to the top of the leaderboard Saturday night at the Cody Stampede.

Steer wrestler Jacob Talley, who is currently leading the world standings, took the top spot with a 3.4-second run. In team roping, Clay Tryan and Jake Long moved to the lead with a 4.0 and Emily Miller-Beisel took over the lead in barrel racing with a time of 17.03 seconds.

On the other end of the arena, Mitch Pollock scored 90 points on Frontier Rodeo's Maple Leaf to grab the top spot while Hillsdale's Brody Cress moved into a tie for third with an 87.5.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

