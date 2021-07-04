Four events see lead changes at Cody Stampede on Saturday night

National Finals Rodeo veterans rode to the top of the leaderboard Saturday night at the Cody Stampede.

Steer wrestler Jacob Talley, who is currently leading the world standings, took the top spot with a 3.4-second run. In team roping, Clay Tryan and Jake Long moved to the lead with a 4.0 and Emily Miller-Beisel took over the lead in barrel racing with a time of 17.03 seconds.

On the other end of the arena, Mitch Pollock scored 90 points on Frontier Rodeo's Maple Leaf to grab the top spot while Hillsdale's Brody Cress moved into a tie for third with an 87.5.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.