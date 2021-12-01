Four Wyomingites will compete in 2021 National Finals Rodeo in Vegas

Brody Cress, Cole Reiner, Amanda Welsh and Dusty Tuckness will all be representing the Cowboy State when the 2021 National Finals Rodeo kicks off Thursday night in Las Vegas.

After last year’s event was moved to Arlington, Texas, because of the pandemic, this year’s NFR returns to the Thomas & Mack Center for its 10-day run. The top 15 qualifiers in seven events will compete for the coveted gold buckle and a share of the more than $10 million purse.

Cress, a saddle bronc rider from Hillsdale who went to high school at Cheyenne East, is competing in his fifth consecutive NFR. The 2017 and ‘19 NFR average champ, enters this year’s event third in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings with $142,225 in earnings for the year.

Reiner is a Kaycee native and Buffalo High grad competing in bareback bronc riding for the second year in a row. The former Sheridan College and Casper College cowboy finished fifth in the world standings last year and is currently eighth, having won more than $98,000 for the year.

Welsh, a Gillette native, is competing in her first NFR. She is currently seventh in the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association barrel racing standings with nearly $77,000.

Tuckness, meanwhile, will be doing his best to keep bull riders safe throughout the week. The Meeteetse native has been named “Bullfighter of the Year” 13 years in a row.

Even though those are the only four Wyoming natives at the NFR, there are three other contestants with Wyoming ties competing.

Former Sheridan College saddle bronc rider Zeke Thurston is fifth in the standings with almost $100,000. Thurston won world titles in 2016 and ‘19.

Shane Proctor, the 2014 world champion bull rider, is here for the first time since 2016. The former Northwest College cowboy is 13th in the world standings with more than $98,000.

Team roping heeler Trey Yates is seventh in the world standings with more than $84,000. Yates attended Eastern Wyoming College, Laramie County Community and Casper College. In 2018 while competing for the T-Birds, Yates and Casper native Kellan Johnson won the College National Finals Rodeo. Six months later Yates and partner Aaron Tsinigine finished third in the world standings and won the NFR average title.

PRCA Standings

ALL-AROUND: 1, Stetson Wright, Milford, UT, $320,482 2, Paden Bray, Stephenville, TX, $135,143 3, Clay Smith, Broken Bow, OK, $128,360 4, Caleb Smidt, Bellville, TX, $122,311 5, Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX, $121,560.

BAREBACK BRONC RIDING: 1, Tilden Hooper, Carthage, TX, $161,952 2, Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, IA, $156,056 3, Clayton Biglow, Clements, CA, $142,004 4, Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, MT, $140,213 5, Kaycee Feild, Genola, UT, $125,856 6, Jess Pope, Waverly, KS, $110,024 7, Richmond Champion, Stevensville, MT, $98,945 8, Cole Reiner, Kaycee, $98,216 9, Orin Larsen, Manitoba, $97,844 10, Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, NE, $96,013 11, Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, MN, $85,675 12, Cole Franks, Clarendon, TX, $77,393 13, R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, CA, $72,129 14, Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, LA, $70,2044 15, Zach Hibler, Wheeler, TX, $65,381.

SADDLE BRONC RIDING: 1, Stetson Wright, Milford, UT, $193,096 2, Ryder Wright, Milford, UT, $181,894 3, Brody Cress, Hillsdale, $142,225 4, Dawson Hay, Alberta, $118,928 5, Zeke Thurston, Alberta, $99,295 6, Layton Green, Alberta, $98,701 7, Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, MT, $97,388 8, Kolby Wanchuk, Alberta, $86,859 9, Wyatt Casper, Miami, TX, $84,948 10, Ben Andersen, Alberta, $84,287 11, Tegan Smith, Winterset, IA, $82,814 12, Sage Newman, Melstone, MT, $82,718 13, Wade Sundell, Boxholm, IA, $79,160 14, Cody DeMoss, Heflin, LA, $74,799 15, Spencer Wright, Milford, UT, $74,061.

BULL RIDING: 1, Sage Kimzey, Salado, TX, $264,739 2, Stetson Wright, Milford, UT, $204,100 3, Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, FL, $147,021 4, Creek Young, Fort Scott, KS, $143,512 5, Josh Frost, Randlett, UT, $130,192 6, JB Mauney, Cotulla, TX, $112,300 7, Dustin Boquet, Bourg, LA, $112,011 8, Parker Breding, Edgar, MT, $102,714 9, Ky Hamilton, Australia, $101,747 10, Trey Benton, Richards, TX, $98,792 11, Braden Richardson, Jasper, TX, $98,540 12, Ruger Piva, Challis, ID, $98,268 13, Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, WA, $97,927 14, Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, TX, $96,910 15, Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, ID, $95,778.

STEER WRESTLING: 1, Jacob Talley, Keatchie, LA, $117,256 2, Jesse Brown, Baker City, OR, $92,358 3, Dakota Eldridge, Elko, NV, $81,784 4, Tyler Pearson, Louisville, MS, $81,609 5, Will Lummus, Byhalia, MS, $79,017 6, Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, LA, $76,443 7, Scott Guenther, Alberta, $74,953 8, Stetson Jorgensen, Blackfoot, ID, $71,668 9, Stockton Graves, Alva, OK, $71,223 10, Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, ID, $69,049 11, Cody Devers, Balko, OK, $67,715 12, Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, LA, $67,254 13, Riley Duvall, Checotah, OK, $66,721 14, Tristan Martin, Sulphur, LA, $65,071 15, Curtis Cassidy, Alberta, $64,548.

TIE-DOWN ROPING: 1, Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, LA, $175,079 2, Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, TX, $133,317 3, Shad Mayfield, Clovis, NM,$131,916 4, Caleb Smidt, Bellville, TX, $126,879 5, Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX, $120,874 6, Marcos Costa, Menard, TX, $113,742 7, Ty Harris, San Angelo, TX, $110,356 8, Justin Smith, Leesville, LA, $105,984 9, Marty Yates, Stephenville, TX, $100,751 10, Cory Solomon, Prairie View, TX, $99,152 11, Haven Meged, Miles City, MT, $98,925 12, Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, OK, $91,933 13, Hunter Herrin, Apache, OK, $89,779 14, Taylor Santos, Creston, CA, $89,038 15, John Douch, Huntsville, TX, $88,874.

TEAM ROPING (HEADERS): 1, Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, FL, $147,516 2, Erich Rogers, Round Rock, AZ, $122,017 3, Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, GA, $119,330 4, Clay Smith, Broken Bow, OK, $110,570 5, Clay Tryan, Billings, MT, $94,250 6, Tyler Wade, Terrell, TX, $89,038 7, Cody Snow, Los Olivos, CA, $79,677 8, Clint Summers, Lake City, FL, $74,483 9, Brenten Hall, Jay, OK, $73,506 10, Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, UT, $71,545 11, Derrick Begay, Seba Dalkai, AZ, $70,893 12, Andrew Ward, Edmond, OK, $68,842 13, Coy Rahlmann, Ellsinore, MO, $63,926 14, Coleman Proctor, Pryor, OK, $62,755 15, Quinn Kesler, Holden, UT, $62,403.

TEAM ROPING (HEELERS): 1, Junior Nogueira, Spain, $133,716 2, Travis Graves, Jay, OK, $126,869 3, Paden Bray, Stephenville, TX, $116,937 4, Jade Corkill, Fallon, NV, $110,570 5, Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, TX, $102,037, 6, Jake Long, Coffeyville, KS, $95,226 7, Trey Yates, Pueblo, CO, $84,182 8, Chase Tryan, Helena, MT, $74,776 9, Ross Ashford, Lott, TX, $71,822 10, Logan Medlin, Tadum, NM, $69,335 11, Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, KS, $68,842 12, Jeremy Buhler, Alberta, $68,815 13, Douglas Rich, Herrick, IL, $63,849 14, Brady Minor, Ellensburg, WA, $61,878 15, Joseph Harrison, Marietta, OK, $61,688.

BARREL RACING: 1, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, TX, $113,529 2, Jordon Briggs, Chilton, TX, $102,618 3, Shelley Morgan, Eustace, TX, $94,226 4, Dona Kay Rule, Minco, OK, $84,990 5, Jessica Routier, Buffalo, SD, $78,847 6, Cheyenne Wimberly, Stephenville, TX, $77,132 7, Amanda Welsh, Gillette, $76,919 8, Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, CA, $75,519 9, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampasas, TX, $73,786 10, Emily Miller-Beisel, Weatherford, OK, $73,472 11, Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, TX, $71,178 12, Ivy Saebens, Nowata, OK, $70,806 13, Wenda Johnson, Pawhuska, OK, $67,385 14, Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, SD, $65,044 15, Molly Otto, Grand Forks, ND, $64,173.

