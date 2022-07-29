Frost leads the way in bull riding at Cheyenne Frontier Days on Friday

CHEYENNE — The spotlight shined a little brighter Friday at Cheyenne Frontier Days Arena as nearly a week of qualifying and quarterfinals gave way to grueling semifinals. Two final days to qualify for the chance at a dream.

But as the cowboys and cowgirls stepped into the limelight, so too did the livestock. Lively broncs allowed for possible high scores. Bulls would have dominated the afternoon if not for a few late covers.

Josh Frost was one of those opportunistic bull riders, seeing the day’s best score of 91. He learned from film study that Schott Rodeo’s Blackout liked to go left immediately. Frost nodded in the chute, Blackout blew out the gates to the left and he rode his way to pay dirt.

“He was a little in and out,” Frost said. “He was leaping high in the air, made it pretty cool to watch. Felt pretty good while I was riding him.”

Frost didn’t expect such velocity out of the gates. Even accounting for the adjustment to the left, he felt like he needed to scramble.

But after 4.5 seconds the veteran bull rider felt composed. At 6.5 seconds he felt he was in the zone. Then he got a kick in the back end and needed to settle to the horn. A second-cousin of the legendary Lane Frost, who tragically lost his life in the same arena, the seven-year pro knew after the ride he scored well. He looked to the scoreboard and was greeted by a 91.

“They nailed that one on the head there,” he said of the score.

Frost will be joined in Sunday’s finals by Brady Portenier, Tristen Hutchings, Tyler Bingham, Jake Gardner and Trey Kimzey. Those were the only other cowboys to cover on Thursday.

Kimzey, another veteran, scored an 81.5 despite a waning livestock effort in the final second. Officials gave him a re-ride option but Kimzey took the score and a ticket to Sunday.

Officials originally ruled Gardner was thrown at 7.78 seconds. This brought some confusion as he appeared to have hopped from the bull believing he covered. Officials got together and ruled he had indeed covered for 83 points. He returned to the chutes hollering in excitement.

Portenier and Bingham, meanwhile, kept their dreams of a CFD buckle alive on re-rides.

Bronc leader

Former Sheridan College cowboy Zeke Thurston punched his ticket to Championship Sunday with an 89.5-point ride on Friday.

Thurston’s been riding momentum for the last six weeks, after figuring out some equipment and drawing quality horses. He showed out in the quarterfinals on Wednesday and his ride on Friday is the best saddle bronc score of this year’s rodeo.

Along with that momentum comes the chance at crossing one more item off the bucket list.

“I ended up second once and third twice, maybe,” Thurston said of his Frontier Days track record. “I’ve had three really good chances to win it but never gotten it.”

All of those happened during the aggregate days. This is his first finals appearance since the rodeo switched to a tournament-style format in 2019. The Alberta native said he doesn’t have a preference for either format. He’s just happy with his rides so far and another one waiting in the chute.

“There’s a few (buckles) I haven’t won yet and this is one of them,” he said of Frontier Days. “I want it bad, that’s one of the most famous buckles in the world.”

He won’t wait around for nerves to set in. He left Cheyenne after Friday’s performance for a rodeo in Medicine Hat and another in Pollockville — both in his native Alberta on Saturday — before a Sunday showdown with destiny at the Daddy of ‘Em All.

Runnin’ hot

Summer Kosel decided to compete in barrel racing at Frontier Days after all. She’d thought about entering with her husband last year but decided against it because it was his first year running. And the Daddy can be intimidating to veterans and newcomers alike.

However, Kosel’s debut became a dream. In qualifying she posted an arena-record 17.02-second run. On Friday she stood out for her bright, vivid shirt. At least until she turned the cloverleaf in 17.34 seconds.

Her score stood up against the field to hold the semifinal’s best tally going into Saturday. Cindy Smith’s 17.53 was the closest the competition got to the debutant.

Wyoming ties

Central Wyoming College graduate and 2010 College National Finals Rodeo champion Ty Breuer finished fifth in bareback riding to qualify for Sunday.

Casper brothers Kellan and Carson Johnson had a 10.6-second run in team roping to qualify for Championship Sunday. The 2021 CNFR champs are sons of Casper College rodeo coach and former world champion heeler Jhett Johnson.

Clayton Savage, a native of Banner, was tossed from a bull named Tino’s Especial.