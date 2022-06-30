Garrett Smith wins Yellowstone Xtreme Bulls competition in Cody

Garrett Smith got an early present to kick off Cowboy Christmas.

The Rexburg, Idaho, bull rider won the Yellowstone Xtreme Bulls competition with a 91-point ride on Frontier Rodeo's Front & Center on Thursday night in Cody. Smith earned more than $6,700 for his 8-second ride.

“Man, this is a great way to start Cowboy Christmas,” Smith said in a PRCA release. “That bull threw me some surprises. I watched video of him and he was supposed to just go left. When he went right, I had to make a big adjustment. It was fun.”

Smith entered the night sixth in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings with more than $76,000, but should move into the top five after the win.

It was the second Xtreme Bulls title for the three-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier (2016-17, 2019) in two weeks after winning in Reno, Oregon, two weeks ago.

Creek Young, who entered the night 25th in the world standings, finished second with an 88 to earn almost $5,200.

The Yellowstone Xtreme Bulls serves as the starting point for the Cody Stampede, which begins Friday night and runs through Monday.

Also Thursday, the Greeley (Colorado) Stampede crowned its champions; The World's Oldest Rodeo in Prescott, Arizona, held its third of seven performances; and the Oakley Independence Days Rodeo began its five-day run in Oakley City, Utah.

Barrel racer Shelly Morgan was the big winner at the Greeley Stampede, earning nearly $13,500. Morgan finished second in both the first and second go-rounds, won the finals with a 16.39-second run and won the average with a three-run time of 49.39 seconds.

In other events at the Greeley Stampede:

Tie-down roper Shad Mayfield earned more than $11,000. The 2020 world champ tied for second in the first round, won the finals with a 7.8-second run and won the average with a three-run time of 24.5 seconds. The 21-year-old cowboy entered the night second in the world standings.

Andrew Ward and Buddy Hawkins II also topped $10,000 apiece as the team ropers won the first round, the finals and the average title.

Bareback bronc rider Dean Thompson, who finished fifth at last month's College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, won the first round and tied Keenan Hayes for the average title. Three-time world champ Tim O'Connell won the finals with an 88.5 on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Black Kat.

Hardy Braden took the saddle bronc title with an 89.5 on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Nutrena's Killer Bee in the finals and a two-head score of 175.0.

Bull rider Chance Schott was the only cowboy to cover in the finals on his way to winning nearly $10,000. Schott scored 88 points on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Overpass in the finals to win the average title with 172.5 points on two head.

Utah teenager Cash Robb won the steer wrestling average title with a three-run time of 13.1 seconds. Robb also won the short go with a 3.9-second run.

