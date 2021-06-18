Gavin Soileau and Walt Arnold sit 1-2 in the steer wrestling average

After three go-rounds, steer wrestler Gavin Soileau finds himself at the top of the leaderboard at the 2021 College National Finals Rodeo.
The McNeese State junior closed out the first go-round in 8th place, the second in first and the third in 5th — with a time of 4.3 seconds. His performance on Thursday, however, catapulted him to the top spot with a three-run time of 15.0 seconds.
Despite it being his first time at the CNFR, Soileau is taking it “one steer at a time.”
His steer got off to a slow start Thursday at the Ford Wyoming Center. Soileau capitalized and jumped on him almost immediately.
Once Soileau landed on him, it was just about over. He grabbed the steer by the horns, turned his body sideways, and fell backward, causing the steer to fall with him.
“I just wanted to get a good start and made sure to keep him tight to make it a good run, and it worked out,” Soileau said.
His two closest competitors are Walt Arnold of Tarleton State and Pacean DeLeeuw of Cisco College, who trail by 3.7 and 3.9 seconds, respectively.
Two years ago, Soileau qualified for the college finals, but injured his shoulder before he could participate. After recovering from his injury, Soileau put in a lot of preparation for the next CNFR, only for it to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Soileau put his head down and prepared even more.
“All that work I put into it, you know, after I got injured,” Soileau said. “I’ve worked really hard to come back, and now that I’m over here, and I made a couple of good runs so far — leading the average right now — it just makes you feel good that all your work’s starting to pay off.”
Arnold, who closed out the third go-round with a time of 7.4 seconds and currently sits second in the average with an 18.7, knew he had to head into the arena with a strong game plan.
The steer that left the pen on Thursday night had stopped at the line two times, causing two no-times for previous bulldoggers.
So, Arnold decided he would break toward the pen to give himself a chance to catch the elusive steer. Once the steer noticed there was a chase, he tried turning on the jets, but Arnold was already on top of him.
Arnold and the steer slid a few feet, but the Tarleton State student fell first, and the steer gave him a little fight before finally being brought down.
Still, Arnold feels like he’s got as good of a chance as his closest competitors, Soileau and DeLeeuw, both of whom he’s known for a long time.
“Gavin’s a great bulldogger,” Arnold said. “Pacean, he goes to Cisco, and I actually practice with him almost every day of the week. We’re all really tight in the bulldogging community, and we all want the best for each other.”