Gavin Soileau and Walt Arnold sit 1-2 in the steer wrestling average

Soileau put his head down and prepared even more.

“All that work I put into it, you know, after I got injured,” Soileau said. “I’ve worked really hard to come back, and now that I’m over here, and I made a couple of good runs so far — leading the average right now — it just makes you feel good that all your work’s starting to pay off.”

Arnold, who closed out the third go-round with a time of 7.4 seconds and currently sits second in the average with an 18.7, knew he had to head into the arena with a strong game plan.

The steer that left the pen on Thursday night had stopped at the line two times, causing two no-times for previous bulldoggers.

So, Arnold decided he would break toward the pen to give himself a chance to catch the elusive steer. Once the steer noticed there was a chase, he tried turning on the jets, but Arnold was already on top of him.

Arnold and the steer slid a few feet, but the Tarleton State student fell first, and the steer gave him a little fight before finally being brought down.

Still, Arnold feels like he’s got as good of a chance as his closest competitors, Soileau and DeLeeuw, both of whom he’s known for a long time.

“Gavin’s a great bulldogger,” Arnold said. “Pacean, he goes to Cisco, and I actually practice with him almost every day of the week. We’re all really tight in the bulldogging community, and we all want the best for each other.”

