Gavin Soileau plays role in top two steer wrestling times of second go-round

“I’m out of the average,” he said, “so I might as well try to go win some money.”

Utah Valley’s Connor McKell could have been at the top of the average if he hadn’t broken the barrier in his first attempt, costing him what would have been a round-winning 3.4. Even with a 10-second penalty, though, he’s ninth in the average thanks to his 5.6-second performance Tuesday.

“So today I was just focusing on not breaking the barrier and seeing the steer out a little bit more,” he said. “So I was a little bit later, but my horse rode up to him good and got me in a good spot and I was able to make it work.”

McKell’s steer jetted off to the right side of the arena, but he was able to keep stride and make a high-speed landing onto it.

“By the time I got to it, he was in the right spot and my horse worked amazing,” he said. “He went right up to that steer and got me in the right position, and I was able to get a really good head catch and get my feet placed right. It was a lot faster on the ground than I thought it was going to be. So it felt good.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I mean, the start was not the greatest, but I think I had a little bit of stuff going in my head because I would have won it yesterday but I broke out. So that kind of really bummed me out.”