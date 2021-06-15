Gavin Soileau plays role in top two steer wrestling times of second go-round

If Gavin Soileau could clone himself, he’d make for a pretty good rodeo duo.
Then again, he’s doing just fine with his current partner.
The McNeese State junior won the second go-round of steer wrestling with a time of 4.1 seconds Tuesday. Then he traded places with his hazer, Ryan Nettle, and the Texas A&M University-Commerce junior put up a time of 4.4 seconds.
“That’s awesome when you come in with your guys and all of y’all do good,” Soileau said. “It just keeps everybody excited and ready to go again.”
Of the two roles, Soileau said he prefers bulldogging.
“The hazing is kind of — they don’t notice you unless you mess up,” he said. “So it’s high-risk, low-reward.”
In that case, there wasn’t much reason to notice Soileau’s hazing skills Tuesday. Nettle’s time was the second best of the second go-round.
Soileau’s 4.1 on Tuesday, meanwhile, left him at 10.7 in the average — good for a tie for first.
His partner was happy to see it.
“He was pumped up,” Soileau said of Nettle. “He was giving me high fives. He was excited about it. And then he come back and he had a 4.4, so I was excited for him. Everybody was happy for each other.”
Soileau’s fun in Casper has been a long time coming. He qualified for the College National Finals Rodeo as a freshman in 2019 but injured his shoulder right before the rodeo. Then came 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic led to the college finals being canceled.
“A lot of emotions,” he said. “I’m happy to compete here and hoping to do good.”
Tied for first after two go-rounds is Cisco College’s Pacean DeLeeuw. He recorded a time of 4.8 on Tuesday, building on his first-round score of 5.9.
“I just went at it like another practice pen run, like I’ve been practicing,” DeLeeuw said.
He’s also competing in his first CNFR.
“It’s been pretty cool being here,” he said. “Love the arena. It’s awesome for bulldogging.”
DeLeeuw has had a helpful companion this week as well. He said he and Tarleton State bulldogger Walt Arnold have been practicing together. Arnold had a 5.2-second run Tuesday and sits at third in the average (11.3 seconds).
“He’s been right behind me both go-rounds, and we’ve both been having a fun time going at it, pumping each other up,” DeLeeuw said.
Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Holden Myers had the other sub-5-second run of the the second go of steer wrestling. He went without a score in his first go-round, however.
“I’m out of the average,” he said, “so I might as well try to go win some money.”
Utah Valley’s Connor McKell could have been at the top of the average if he hadn’t broken the barrier in his first attempt, costing him what would have been a round-winning 3.4. Even with a 10-second penalty, though, he’s ninth in the average thanks to his 5.6-second performance Tuesday.
“So today I was just focusing on not breaking the barrier and seeing the steer out a little bit more,” he said. “So I was a little bit later, but my horse rode up to him good and got me in a good spot and I was able to make it work.”
McKell’s steer jetted off to the right side of the arena, but he was able to keep stride and make a high-speed landing onto it.
“By the time I got to it, he was in the right spot and my horse worked amazing,” he said. “He went right up to that steer and got me in the right position, and I was able to get a really good head catch and get my feet placed right. It was a lot faster on the ground than I thought it was going to be. So it felt good.
“I mean, the start was not the greatest, but I think I had a little bit of stuff going in my head because I would have won it yesterday but I broke out. So that kind of really bummed me out.”
He made up for lost time once he made it off his horse.
“If the steer’s moving and he’s doesn’t really let up when you catch him, if you place your feet right, then you should be able to sling him pretty good,” McKell said. “So that momentum helps a lot.”
University of Wyoming Cowboy Seth Peterson matched McKell with a 5.6-second performance of his own, as did Tennessee-Martin’s Jesse Keysaer.
“The steers are really fresh this year,” Peterson said, “and my horse gave me a great go out of the box.”
Tie-down roping
Sunday, Panola College’s Macon Murphy won the first go-round of tie-down roping.
Tuesday, his teammate took the honor.
Freshman Kincade Henry wrapped up his steer in 8.4 seconds to win the second go in the event.
“It’s a four-header here at the college finals,” Henry said, “so I just know if I go make my runs and tie ‘em all down, it’ll all work out in the end.”
He rides Darrell, a bay horse that’s around 10 years old.
“He’s solid,” Henry said. “The ground’s a little hard in here. He didn’t stop too good today, but I mean, he’s fast across the line and gives me a chance to win every time.”
That was the case Tuesday — Henry now sits in second place in the average at 18.1 seconds.
“I don’t even look at that,” he said. “I just go out there, whatever calf I’ve got, I see my start and rope him around the neck, tie him as fast as I can on the ground.”
While Henry edged Caleb Berquist by 0.4 seconds to win the go-round, he trails the Montana State cowboy by 0.6 seconds in the average.
Berquist, a junior, notched his second sub-9-second score of the rodeo Tuesday, with an 8.8.
“Very excited. Very thankful,” he said. “Just got to keep closing the gap, keep making sure we do the simple things right and just slow down and be confident and be smooth, and we’ll just see how the rocks lay.”
He had a good idea of what the steer might do, thanks to the competitor who had him in the first go-round.
“I went and asked him and he told me exactly what he did, and when I roped him, he did exactly what he told me,” Berquist said. “He said he was going to go out there and drop off to the right, and that’s exactly what he did.”
This is Berquist’s first trip to the CNFR. The key to his success so far, he said, has been a mixture of both the physical and the mental.
“My horsepower helps me a lot,” Berquist said. “The other thing that I think helps me is if I mentally slow down, I think that gives me the best advantage. Probably the reason I didn’t make it last year is I make simple mistakes, get ahead of myself, and I think that’s what cost me.
“So as long as I can stay ahead of myself and tell myself to slow down and do the steps right, I think that gives me the best opportunity.”
In Tuesday morning’s slack competition, Berquist was the third of more than 40 competitors in his section to enter the arena — one spot after Panola College’s Murphy, who scored an 11.5 Tuesday to fall to fourth in the average.
“I did like going early today,” Berquist said. “I knew I had a good one down in the first round. I wanted to knock a second one down. And then after that, there wasn’t anything I could do. Which I don’t mind, but it’ll be backwards now because I don’t go until Friday. So I’ll be the last run. Just keep trying to do myself and not try to outdo others and get ‘em roped and we’ll see how it goes.”
Ty Kirby of Northeast Oklahoma State is third in the average at 18.6 seconds.
