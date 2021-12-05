Gillette barrel racer Amanda Welsh continues strong showing at NFR

Gillette's Amanda Welsh finished second in the fourth round of barrel racing Sunday night at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas to move to third in both the average and the world standings.

Welsh's 13.61-second run earned her more than $21,000 and increased her season earnings to more than $132,000, Hailey Kinsel still leads the world standings, but Welsh is less than $12,000 behind her. Wenda Johnson won the round wiht a 13.46-second run.

Also Sunday, Hillsdale saddle bronc rider Brody Cress finished just out of the money but leads the average standings and Kaycee bareback rider Cole Reiner tied for third place in the round.

Cress, who won NFR average titles in 2016 and '19, scored 85.5 points on Outlawbucker Rodeo's Ols Tubs Little Muffin to place seventh in the event. He entered the night tied with Chase Brooks in the average race, but Brooks had an 84.5. Cress remained third in the world standings.

Former Sheridan College cowboy and two-time world champion Zeke Thurston placed third with an 88.5 on Wayne Vold Rodeo's Alberta Moon. Wade Sundell won the round with an 89.5.

Reiner had an 86-point ride on Championship Pro Rodeo's Rip to tie for third with Cole Franks and Garrett Shadbolt. Five-time world champ Kaycee Feild and R.C. Landhingham tied for the top spot with 87.5-point rides. Splitting the first-place money allowed Feild to overtake Jess Pope for the lead in the world standings.

Former Northwest College cowboy Shane Proctor had a no-score in bull riding but held on to the No. 4 spot in the average. Dustin Boquet and Parker Breding both had 84.5-oint rides to tie for the round win as they were the only two bull riders to post a score on the night.

Team roper Trey Yates, who won a college national championship in 2018 when he was competing for Casper College, and partner Tyler Wade finished 12th with a 20.0-second run. Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira won the round with a 4.1.

The 10-round NFR runs through Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

