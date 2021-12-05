 Skip to main content
NATIONAL FINALS RODEO

Gillette barrel racer Amanda Welsh continues strong showing at NFR

Gillette's Amanda Welsh finished second in the fourth round of barrel racing Sunday night at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas to move to third in both the average and the world standings.

Welsh's 13.61-second run earned her more than $21,000 and increased her season earnings to more than $132,000, Hailey Kinsel still leads the world standings, but Welsh is less than $12,000 behind her. Wenda Johnson won the round wiht a 13.46-second run.

Also Sunday, Hillsdale saddle bronc rider Brody Cress finished just out of the money but leads the average standings and Kaycee bareback rider Cole Reiner tied for third place in the round.

Cress, who won NFR average titles in 2016 and '19, scored 85.5 points on Outlawbucker Rodeo's Ols Tubs Little Muffin to place seventh in the event. He entered the night tied with Chase Brooks in the average race, but Brooks had an 84.5. Cress remained third in the world standings.

Former Sheridan College cowboy and two-time world champion Zeke Thurston placed third with an 88.5 on Wayne Vold Rodeo's Alberta Moon. Wade Sundell won the round with an 89.5.

Reiner had an 86-point ride on Championship Pro Rodeo's Rip to tie for third with Cole Franks and Garrett Shadbolt. Five-time world champ Kaycee Feild and R.C. Landhingham tied for the top spot with 87.5-point rides. Splitting the first-place money allowed Feild to overtake Jess Pope for the lead in the world standings.

Former Northwest College cowboy Shane Proctor had a no-score in bull riding but held on to the No. 4 spot in the average. Dustin Boquet and Parker Breding both had 84.5-oint rides to tie for the round win as they were the only two bull riders to post a score on the night.

Team roper Trey Yates, who won a college national championship in 2018 when he was competing for Casper College, and partner Tyler Wade finished 12th with a 20.0-second run. Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira won the round with a 4.1.

The 10-round NFR runs through Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

NFR Tracker

How the five cowboys and one cowgirl with Wyoming ties fared in the fourth round of the National Finals Rodeo.

Brody Cress

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Hillsdale native and Cheyenne East High School graduate.

SUNDAY: 7th with an 85.5-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $54,429

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 1st with 346.0 points on four head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 3rd with $206,654 ... trails leader Stetson Wright by $17,778.

Shane Proctor

EVENT: Bull Riding

WYOMING TIES: Attended Northwest College in Powell.

SUNDAY: Had a no-score.

NFR EARNINGS: $18,941

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 4th with 169.0 points on two head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 11th with $126,869 ... trails leader Sage Kimzey by $188,147.

Cole Reiner

EVENT: Bareback Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Kaycee native graduated from Buffalo and attended Sheridan College and Casper College.

SUNDAY: Tied for 3rd with an 86.0-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $47,135

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 4th with 340.0 points on four head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 6th with $155,352 ... trails leader Kaycee Feild by $47,778.

Zeke Thurston

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Attended Sheridan College.

SUNDAY: 3rd with an 88.5-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $49,422

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 3rd with 343.5 points on four head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 5th with $159,224 ... trails leader Stetson Wright by $65,208.

Amanda Welsh

EVENT: Barrel Racing

WYOMING TIES: Native of Gillette.

SUNDAY: 2nd with a 13.61-second run.

NFR EARNINGS: $55,503

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 3rd with 55.25 seconds on four runs.

WORLD STANDINGS: 3rd with $111,086 ... trails leader Hailey Kinsel by $11,572.

Trey Yates

EVENT: Team Roping (heeler)

WYOMING TIES: Attended Eastern Wyoming College, Laramie County CC and Casper College.

SUNDAY: Yates and Tyler Wade were 12th with a time of 20.0 seconds.

NFR EARNINGS: $26,997

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 11th with 33.2 seconds on three runs.

WORLD STANDINGS: 5th with $121,179 ... trails leader Junior Nogueira by $76,966.

