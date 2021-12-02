Gillette's Amanda Welsh ties for win in first round of barrel racing at NFR

Amanda Welsh had an impressive debut at the National Finals Rodeo on Thursday in Las Vegas. The barrel racer from Gillette tied for first place in the first round with a 13.77-second run inside the Thomas & Mack Center.

Welsh, who entered the NFR seventh in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings, jumped to 4th after pocketing more than $24,000 on the night. She trails leader Hailey Kinsel by less than $29,000 in the world standings.

The two other Wyoming natives -- Kaycee bareback bronc rider Cole Reiner and Hillsdale saddle bronc rider Brody Cress -- also finished in the money with Reiner placing second and Cress finishing third.

Reiner had an 88.5-point ride on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' Irish Eyes to win more than $21,000. Jess Pope won the event with an 89.5.

Cress scored 87.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Vitalix Wyatt Earp to earn more than $16,000. Former Sheridan College cowboy Zeke Thurston -- a two-time world champ -- and Chase Brooks split first place with 88.5-point rides.

Former Casper College team roper Trey Yates also grabbed some first-place money as he teamed with header Cody Snow to tie Tyler Wade and Jake Long for the No. 1 spot with a 4.0-second run.

Former Northwest College cowboy Shane Proctor finished out of the money in the bull riding, finishing 8th with an 82.5. Ky Hamilton and JB Mauney tied for the top spot with 87.5-point rides.

Shane Hanchey won tie-down roping with a 7.4-second run and Riley Duvall and Dirk Tavenner tied for the top spot in steer wrestling with 3.7-second runs.

The NFR continues through Dec. 11.

