NATIONAL FINALS RODEO

Gillette's Amanda Welsh ties for win in first round of barrel racing at NFR

  • Updated
  • 0

Amanda Welsh had an impressive debut at the National Finals Rodeo on Thursday in Las Vegas. The barrel racer from Gillette tied for first place in the first round with a 13.77-second run inside the Thomas & Mack Center.

Welsh, who entered the NFR seventh in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings, jumped to 4th after pocketing more than $24,000 on the night. She trails leader Hailey Kinsel by less than $29,000 in the world standings.

The two other Wyoming natives -- Kaycee bareback bronc rider Cole Reiner and Hillsdale saddle bronc rider Brody Cress -- also finished in the money with Reiner placing second and Cress finishing third.

Reiner had an 88.5-point ride on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' Irish Eyes to win more than $21,000. Jess Pope won the event with an 89.5.

Cress scored 87.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Vitalix Wyatt Earp to earn more than $16,000. Former Sheridan College cowboy Zeke Thurston -- a two-time world champ -- and Chase Brooks split first place with 88.5-point rides.

Former Casper College team roper Trey Yates also grabbed some first-place money as he teamed with header Cody Snow to tie Tyler Wade and Jake Long for the No. 1 spot with a 4.0-second run.

Former Northwest College cowboy Shane Proctor finished out of the money in the bull riding, finishing 8th with an 82.5. Ky Hamilton and JB Mauney tied for the top spot with 87.5-point rides.

Shane Hanchey won tie-down roping with a 7.4-second run and Riley Duvall and Dirk Tavenner tied for the top spot in steer wrestling with 3.7-second runs.

The NFR continues through Dec. 11.

Amanda Welsh 2021 headshot

Welsh

NFR Tracker

How the five cowboys and one cowgirl with Wyoming ties fared in the first round of the National Finals Rodeo.

Brody Cress

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Hillsdale native and Cheyenne East High School graduate.

THURSDAY: 3rd with an 87.5-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $16,111

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 3rd with 87.5 points on one head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 3rd with $168,336 ... trails leader Ryder Wright by $34,879.

Shane Proctor

EVENT: Bull Riding

WYOMING TIES: Attended Northwest College in Powell.

THURSDAY: 8th with an 82.5-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: N/A

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 8th with 82.5 points on one head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 14th with $107,927 ... trails leader Sage Kimzey by $182,923.

Cole Reiner

EVENT: Bareback Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Kaycee native graduated from Buffalo and attended Sheridan College and Casper College.

THURSDAY: 2nd with an 88.5-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $21,336

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 2nd with 88.5 points on one head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 7th with $129,552 ... trails leader Tilden Hooper by $46,754.

Zeke Thurston

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Attended Sheridan College.

THURSDAY: Tied for 1st with an 88.5-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $24,167

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: Tied for 1st with 88.5 points on one head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 4th with $133,969 ... trails leader Ryder Wright by $69,246.

Amanda Welsh

EVENT: Barrel Racing

WYOMING TIES: Native of Gillette.

THURSDAY: Tied for 1st with a 13.77-second run.

NFR EARNINGS: $24,167

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: Tied for 1st with 13.77 seconds on one run.

WORLD STANDINGS: 4th with $101,086 ... trails leader Hailey Kinsel by $28,554.

Trey Yates

EVENT: Team Roping (heeler)

WYOMING TIES: Attended Eastern Wyoming College, Laramie County CC and Casper College.

THURSDAY: Yates and Cody Snow tied for 1st with a 4.0-second run.

NFR EARNINGS: $26,997

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: Tied for 1st with 4.0 seconds on one run.

WORLD STANDINGS: 5th with $121,179 ... trails leader Junior Nogueira by $38,648.

