Gillette's Welsh, in-state cowboys set sights on National Finals Rodeo

Even though the College National Finals Rodeo concluded its week-long run at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper this past Saturday, some cowboys who competed at last week's CNFR have their sights set on the NFR.

Texas cowboy Cole Franks, who won both the bareback bronc riding and the all-around at the CNFR while competing for team champion Clarendon College, enters the weekend No. 21 in the PRCA world standings. Panola College tie-down roper Kincade Henry, who finished fifth in the event, is currently No. 9 in the world standings. And Northwestern Oklahoma State steer wrestler Bridger Anderson, who won the first go-round and finished second in the third go at Casper, is No. 30 in the PRCA standings. Anderson, who won the 2019 CNFR bulldogging title, placed sixth in the 2020 world standings.