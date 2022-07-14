Hayes Weight ties for bull riding lead at Central Wyoming Rodeo

A number of big names drew out of the Central Wyoming Rodeo on Thursday, but there was still plenty of action during a rain-soaked third performance at the Central Wyoming Outdoor Arena in Casper.

The highlight of the night was in bull riding as Hayes Weight moved into a tie for the lead with an 89.5-point ride on Big Rafter Rodeo's Times Up. The 23-year-old cowboy from Goshen, Utah, sits atop the leader board with Dawson "Sticky" Gleaves, who scored 89.5 points Wednesday on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Predator.

Weight entered the week No. 26 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings with more than $45,000. The second-year pro has enjoyed a solid month to put himself in contention for his first trip to the National Finals Rodeo. He won the St. Paul (Oregon) Rodeo over the Fourth of July weekend to pocket more than $12,000 and earned more than $5,000 at Laramie last week by winning Jubilee Days and finishing third in the Jubilee Days Xtreme Bulls competition.

Also moving into the top six Thursday were bareback bronc rider Kyle Bloomquist, who is tied for fourth with an 83; saddle bronc riders Mitch Pollock and Jack Bentz, who are tied for fifth with 80-point rides; tie-down roper Colton Farquer, who had an 11.1-second run to tie for fifth; and barrel racer Megan McLeod-Sprague, who sits sixth with a 17.21.

The bareback competition was expected to feature three-time world champ (2016-18) Tim O'Connell, who is No. 2 in the world standings; 2019 world champ Clayton Biglow (No. 4); R.C. Landingham (No. 6); and 2021 College National Finals Rodeo winner Cole Franks (No. 13), but none of the four made it to Casper.

The Central Wyoming Rodeo runs through Saturday.