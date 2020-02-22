Hillsdale's Brody Cress wins saddle bronc title at San Antonio Rodeo

Hillsdale's Body Cress made the most of his second chance Saturday, winning the saddle bronc title at the San Antonio Stock Show Rodeo.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cress scored 90.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Womanizer to pocket $15,000 and finished the week with total winnings of $24,750. Cress advanced to the final round thanks to winning the Wildcard Round on Friday with an 85.5-point ride on Stace Smith ProRodeo's Buck Owen.

Cress, who won the saddle bronc average title at December's National Finals Rodeo for the second time in three years, entered the week fourth in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.