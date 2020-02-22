Hillsdale's Brody Cress wins saddle bronc title at San Antonio Rodeo

Hillsdale's Body Cress made the most of his second chance Saturday, winning the saddle bronc title at the San Antonio Stock Show Rodeo.
Cress scored 90.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Womanizer to pocket $15,000 and finished the week with total winnings of $24,750. Cress advanced to the final round thanks to winning the Wildcard Round on Friday with an 85.5-point ride on Stace Smith ProRodeo's Buck Owen.
Cress, who won the saddle bronc average title at December's National Finals Rodeo for the second time in three years, entered the week fourth in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings.