Hillsdale's Brody Cress wins saddle bronc title at San Antonio Rodeo
RODEO

Hillsdale's Brody Cress wins saddle bronc title at San Antonio Rodeo

Cress at San Antonio

Brody Cress celebrates after winning the saddle bronc title at the San Antonio Stock Show Rodeo on Saturday at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

 Scott Foley, San Antonio Stock Show Rodeo

Hillsdale's Body Cress made the most of his second chance Saturday, winning the saddle bronc title at the San Antonio Stock Show Rodeo.

Cress scored 90.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Womanizer to pocket $15,000 and finished the week with total winnings of $24,750. Cress advanced to the final round thanks to winning the Wildcard Round on Friday with an 85.5-point ride on Stace Smith ProRodeo's Buck Owen.

Cress, who won the saddle bronc average title at December's National Finals Rodeo for the second time in three years, entered the week fourth in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings.

